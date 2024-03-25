25th March 2024

Unlock Your Potential:

Master’s Degrees with Scholarships Available at Swansea University’s Intensive Learning Academies

The Value-Based Health and Care Academy and All-Wales Intensive Learning Academy for Innovation in Health and Social Care at the School of Management, Swansea University are both part of the Welsh Government Intensive Learning Academy (ILA) Programme.

There is a growing need for health and social care systems to acquire Value-Based capabilities to lead organisational and system-wide transformation. There is also a need for leaders to drive innovation within health and social care systems, processes, and technologies.

Both academies offer an exciting Master’s degree for senior leaders working in health, social care and the third sector. The courses empower workforces around the globe with the expertise, skills and confidence to drive the redesign of health and care systems, improve outcomes and experiences for patients and service users and ensure the sustainability of services.

THE COURSES

Part-time and Full-time study options

A Master’s degree with a specialist Value-Based Health and Care pathway at its centre, for professionals with an interest in developing knowledge and insight in how to implement Value-Based principles in Health and Care systems and services.

Several full-fee scholarships available – Application Deadline: 4pm, Monday 3rd June 2024

swansea.ac.uk/som/ila

Part-time and Full-time study options

This course is designed to better equip middle and senior managers within health and social care sector, to lead transformational change and drive innovation within health and care systems, processes, and technologies.

Part-fee scholarships available – Application Deadline: 4pm, Monday 3rd June 2024

swansea.ac.uk/som/ila

MSc YEARBOOK 2023

Explore the remarkable success and journey of our inaugural MSc Advanced Health and Care Management students in a Yearbook. Read all about their achievements and learning experiences, highlighting their research projects and the tangible impact they have made in the fields of innovation and Value-Based health and care.

Click here to see our digital yearbook.

If you have any questions relating to the courses offered as part of the Value-Based Health and Care Academy, contact the team directly: VBHCAcademy@swansea.ac.uk

If you have any questions relating to the courses offered as part of the All-Wales Intensive Learning Academy for Innovation in Health and Social Care, contact the team directly: IHSCAcademy@swansea.ac.uk