Verizon Business unveils AI-Powered ‘Experiences Room’ at Enterprise Connect

Verizon Business showcases cloud-connected, mobile, 5G and AI solutions at Enterprise Connect (booth #619) on March 25-28 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, Florida

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business has unveiled a 5G and AI-powered Experiences Room as well as a host of mobile workplace collaboration tools and cloud-connected calling solutions at this year’s Enterprise Connect, a leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration in North America.

“Businesses have access to more communications, collaboration and cloud tools and solutions than ever before, but putting it all together can be daunting,” said Alex Doyle, VP of Product, Verizon Business. “The goal of our Experiences Room and the demonstrations at our booth is to illustrate how Verizon Business’ forward-looking solutions can be applied in real-world scenarios today, whether you’re a small business, a global enterprise, or a government agency.”

With a focus on customer-centric connected experiences, Verizon Business is showcasing innovative solutions including Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), managed tablets, Verizon Business Assistant, and more in its all new 5G and AI-powered Experiences Room located inside its conference booth (booth #619).

Attendees also have the opportunity to see demonstrations of select enterprise technology solutions and hear customer success stories highlighting the benefits of using them in global industries such as manufacturing and financial services. Offerings being showcased include:

Mobile Workplace Collaboration : Communicate & collaborate freely, work flexibly from virtually anywhere & stay productive with Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams, a mobile-first Teams calling experience that empowers mobile, frontline and hybrid workforce, and One Talk, a full-featured mobile-first phone solution.

: Communicate & collaborate freely, work flexibly from virtually anywhere & stay productive with Verizon Mobile for Microsoft Teams, a mobile-first Teams calling experience that empowers mobile, frontline and hybrid workforce, and One Talk, a full-featured mobile-first phone solution. Cloud-Connected Calling and Communications : Power the modern workplace with the best fit collaboration platforms to drive business success, including the Webex Suite, Genesys Cloud and Virtual Contact Center, Verizon VoIP for Operator Connect, and Verizon Calling with Microsoft Teams.

: Power the modern workplace with the best fit collaboration platforms to drive business success, including the Webex Suite, Genesys Cloud and Virtual Contact Center, Verizon VoIP for Operator Connect, and Verizon Calling with Microsoft Teams. Digital Experiences and Secure Intelligent Communications : Create frictionless, personalized digital and AI-driven customer interactions that delight customers.

: Create frictionless, personalized digital and AI-driven customer interactions that delight customers. Secure Intelligent Communications - protect and secure your inbound and outbound enterprise voice traffic.

Verizon Business executives are also leading a number of speaking sessions, including the following:

“ Can Business Mobile Convergence Transform Your Workforce? ” Discussion led by Priti Vakil, Senior Director, Connected Experiences | Wednesday, March 27 @8am

” “ Running a Successful RFP for CCaaS Services ” Discussion led by Shaun Chenault, Associate Director, Verizon Consulting Services | Wednesday, March 27 @3pm

” “ Protecting Your Inbound and Outbound Enterprise Voice Traffic in the Age of Digital Interactions ” Speakers include Lori Anne Pollock, Senior Director, Product, and Will Gordy, Director, Connected Experiences | Monday, March 25 @4:10pm

”

For more information on Verizon Business’ enterprise solutions, click here or stop by booth #619 on the show floor.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Sarah Heinz

sarah.heinz@verizon.com