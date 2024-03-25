Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,044 in the last 365 days.

Olink publishes 2023 annual report

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (“Olink”) (Nasdaq: OLK) today announced that the Annual Report for 2023 is now available on the Company’s website at https://investors.olink.com/.

About Olink
Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

IR contact
David Deuchler, CFA
Gilmartin Group
olink@gilmartinir.com

Media contact
Michael B. Gonzales
VP Global Marketing
Mobile: +1 415 308 6467
michael.gonzales@olink.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Olink publishes 2023 annual report

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more