Luxshare-TECH Preview for OFC 2024: Collaborating with Ecosystem Partners to Explore Cutting-Edge Technologies
Highlights:
- Luxshare-TECH will showcase its latest AI and data center optical interconnect products and solutions at OFC 2024.
- The company collaborates with industry leaders like Keysight, MACOM, POET, and Spirent to drive innovation and development in optical interconnect technologies.
- Visit Luxshare-TECH booth #3044 to see demonstrations of 800G QSFP-DD AOC, 800G OSFP 2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO, and other products.
The rise of artificial intelligence and big data has fueled the widespread adoption of optical interconnect technologies in data centers and communication networks. As a leading player in the optical communications industry, Luxshare-TECH actively collaborates with industry ecosystem partners to jointly research, develop, and deliver cutting-edge technologies and products.
At the upcoming OFC 2024, Luxshare-TECH will partner with industry leaders like Keysight Technologies, MACOM Technology Solutions, Inc., POET Technologies and Spirent Communications to showcase the latest advancements in optical interconnect technologies.
@LuxshareTech Booth #3044 Presentation of 800G QSFP-DD AOC & 800G OSFP 2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO
Keysight, a market-leading design, emulation, and test solution provider, helps design engineers develop and deploy electronic products faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. Partnering with Keysight enables Luxshare-TECH’s to validate its highest performance electronic components and systems. Keysight's advanced L1-L3 testing techniques and equipment help Luxshare-TECH optimize product performance and realize highly accurate quality assessments, ultimately enhancing product reliability and stability. Live demonstrations will showcase the interconnection of Luxshare-TECH’s 800G QSFP-DD AOC and 800G OSFP 2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO with Keysight's 800GE Dual Interface Model-M.
@MACOM Booth #3025 Presentation of 400G Q112 DR4 LPO & 800G OSFP DR8 LPO
MACOM, a leading supplier of optical and radio frequency (RF) semiconductor products, provides a broad product portfolio of high performance analog solutions for optical communications including laser drivers and transimpedance amplifiers. This partnership strengthens both parties' capabilities in linear drive technology for optical modules.
@POET Booth #5001 Presentation of 800G OSFP 2xFR4 DPO
POET is a frontrunner in Photonic Integrated Circuits (PIC) technology, with products widely used in optical communications, LiDAR, and other applications. By partnering with POET, Luxshare-TECH accelerates progress in PIC technology research and application, propelling the optical communications industry towards higher integration and lower power consumption.
@Spirent Booth #1515 Presentation of 800G OSFP 2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO
Spirent, a leader in communication test solutions, offers Ethernet testing platforms extensively used worldwide in developing and validating various communication equipment. This collaboration empowers Luxshare-TECH with enhanced capabilities in testing and validating optical modules, ensuring industry-leading product performance and reliability. Live demonstrations will showcase the interconnection testing of Spirent B2 800G 8-Port Appliances with Luxshare-TECH’s 800G OSFP 2xDR4/2xFR4 DPO.
OFC 2024 will be held grandly in San Diego, USA, from March 26 to 28, 2024. Luxshare-TECH will showcase a range of cutting-edge AI and Data Center optical interconnect products and live demos. We look forward to welcoming you to booth #3044 to explore the bright future of optical interconnects together!
