One World Products, Inc. Secures Exclusive Rights With Procepack for State-of-the-Art PreRoll-Er Equipment in Colombia

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Products, Inc. ("OWP") (OTCQB: OWPC), a trailblazer in hemp and cannabis production, proudly announces an exclusive agreement with Procepack Corp., the acclaimed global leader in packaging line and automated integration equipment. This agreement grants OWP the perpetual exclusive rights to purchase advanced PreRoll-Er™ fully automated pre-roll filler systems within Colombia, contingent on meeting production volume targets and future equipment acquisitions.

The PreRoll-Er™ 400 system is a testament to efficiency, capable of producing up to 2,200 pre-roll products per hour – that's 17.6K daily, approximately 370K monthly, and over 4.5 million annually, with a complete packaging solution included. This marks a significant advancement in OWP's production capabilities and positions the company to scale its operations to unprecedented levels.

Under the terms of the agreement, effective February 26, 2024, Procepack will support OWP's expansion in the expanding global cannabis market by ensuring access to cutting-edge technology that streamlines the production process. Procepack, known for its robust portfolio of innovative machinery brings expertise in labelers, cappers, liquid fillers, and other complementary machines, all made in their Quebec factory.

Isiah Thomas, CEO and Chairman of One World Products, expressed his enthusiasm: "Partnering with PreRoll-Er™ represents a significant leap forward for OWP in our production technology. The model 400 system will dramatically enhance our efficiency and output, helping us keep pace with the growing demand for our products. This agreement not only demonstrates our mutual commitment but also solidifies OWP’s foothold as an industry powerhouse.”

Francis Bouchard, Marketing Director of PreRoll-Er™, explained: “Partnering with OWP will help us open a brand-new market for our machines. As the world's largest cannabis producer, Colombia is a very interesting market for us, and we’re excited to start this journey with a solid partner like One World Products.”

The pre-roll market has shown remarkable growth in both the US and Canada, a trend that is expected to reflect globally. As the third most popular cannabis product category in the US and the second in Canada, pre-rolls have seen a 13.4% growth in the US and a substantial 36.5% growth in Canada. This surge indicates a flourishing market with vast global potential, positioning OWP favorably in its strategic expansion to meet the rising international demand.

About Procepack Corp.

Procepack is a premier manufacturer and integrator, providing packaging solutions to the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and chemical industries. With a commitment to excellence and growth, Procepack offers unmatched after-sales support and repurchase options for old machinery, reinforcing their clients' development. PreRoll-Er is a trademark by Procepack Corp. for the cannabis industry.

For more information, please visit https://preroll-er.com/ .

About One World Products, Inc. (OTCQB: OWPC)

One World Products is a fully licensed hemp and cannabis producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada, and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020.

For more information, please visit https://oneworldproducts.com/ . #HempIsTheNewPlastic (TM)

