Starton Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming MedInvest and Needham Conferences

PARAMUS, N.J., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starton Therapeutics Inc., (“Starton” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, today announced that Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Starton Therapeutics, will present and host one-on-one meetings at the MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor and 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conferences. Details for the events are as follows:

MedInvest Biotech & Pharma Investor Conference
Presentation Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024
Time: 11:10 am ET
For one-on-one meetings and more information about the conference, please visit MedInvest.

23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference
Presentation Date: Monday, April 8, 2024
Time: 9:30 am ET
For one-on-one meetings and more information about the conference, please contact your banking sales representative.

About Starton Therapeutics
Starton Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. Starton’s proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs, to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:
Investors@startontx.com


