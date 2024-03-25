Unveiling the Future of Global CX; MCI Acquires Market Force Information, a Customer Experience Services Powerhouse

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCI announces the acquisition of Atlanta, GA based Market Force Information LLC. Market Force Information is a leading Customer Experience (CX) company specializing in solutions to enhance customer experience for businesses through a variety of digital and onsite Customer Experience (CX) services such as customer feedback surveys, mystery shopping, operational audits, and competitive benchmarking to help businesses understand their customers’ needs and preferences better.



Market Force Information, along with its Knowledge Force Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) analytics and case management suite, operates across the globe with a presence in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom (UK). Market Force Information specializes in providing solutions to enhance the customer experience for businesses through improved satisfaction, customer loyalty and retention.

In addition, Market Force provides digital and voice call center services, tech-support, customer service, customer survey solutions, employee satisfaction/engagement programs, complaint resolution services, social media management/monitoring, and SG&A support services. Market Force services are available with or without its industry leading SaaS Platform Knowledge Force. This advanced platform leverages data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to deliver actionable insights from enterprise data & market research. Predictive models inform brands of the specific actions designed to drive growth and profitability, taking the guess work out elevating customer experience.

Anthony Marlowe, CEO of MCI commented, “We loved the Market Force suite of services and their approach to business improvement via market research, data collection, and tech-enabled business services. It was an easy decision for us to acquire 100% of the equity and assets.”

The combined MCI entity boasts an onsite delivery capability that spans all seven continents, with strategically located CX BPO contact centres across eight countries. MCI’s global CX footprint optimizes both quality of service, and cost, while still providing C-suite attention to clients making MCI an ideal partner for companies that continue to be neglected by their legacy behemoth service providers.

Dr. Phil Doriot, EVP Market Force Information commented, “As a result of partnering with MCI, we now have one of the most differentiated and complimentary modern CX BPO mid-market conglomerates in world. The team at Market Force and I, are thrilled to be part of MCI and to co-lead CX innovation. The combined capabilities are highly unique."

Marlowe further said, “I am not sure I’m aware of another mid-market company with the analytics, AI/automation, BPO, and CX capabilities as comprehensive as MCI, with all our subsidiaries that can move as quickly, have the flexibility, and come with an extraordinary price advantage.”

The addition of Market Force further bolster MCI’s capabilities and differentiation for new and existing customers.

About Market Force Information

Market Force is a leading global provider of CX analytics, case management software, CX applications, customer experience as a service (CXaaS), mystery shopping, customer care call centers, and omni-channel business process outsourcing (BPO).

Market Force is a Mystery Shopping powerhouse, with clients in e-commerce, restaurant, quick serve restaurant, big box, specialty retail, grocery, petro-convenience, automotive, hospitality, travel, telecom, technology, energy, education, health and wellness, movie studios, theatres, fitness, financial services, gaming, CPG, alcohol and tobacco, pharma, government agencies and more.

For our corporate or multi-unit clients, our dedicated/shared contact center teams answers calls, process email/messaging/chat, process transactions, provide customer support, manage social media, and conduct surveys. Further, our professional services teams implement our and/or third-party software and technology solutions, while providing consulting and/or analytics services.

Learn more at:

www.marketforce.com

About MCI

MCI is an American multinational conglomerate holding company headquartered in Miami Beach, FL, USA. With a diverse lineup of tech-enabled business services MCI’s offering range from Artificial Intelligence (AI), Contact Center Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), Customer Experience (CX) solutions, and Anything-as-a-Service (XaaS) cloud technology applications. MCI organically grows, acquires, and operates companies with synergistic adjacent products and services portfolios. MCI includes service brands BPOaaS, BYC Aqua, Byron Yeats Consulting, EastWest BPO, EastWest Technologies, GravisApps, Gravis Marketing, MarchEast, Market Force Information, Mass Markets, MCI BPO, MCI Federal Services, OnBrand24, Sydney Call Centre, Teletechnology, Valor Intelligent Processing, and Vinculum. MCI operates in eight countries worldwide. For more information about the MCI Group, please visit www.mci.world.

Contact Information:

MCI

Email: info@mci.world

Website: www.mci.world