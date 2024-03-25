Liberty Military Housing Earns Tenth Consecutive Resident Satisfaction Honors

SatisFacts Company Awards Recognizes Liberty’s Leadership in Resident Experience and Customer Satisfaction

Huntington Beach, CA, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Military Housing (Liberty), an employee-owned housing provider, today announced that it has earned the 2023 SatisFacts Company Award for the tenth consecutive year. This prestigious honor recognizes top-performing property management companies that consistently deliver exceptional resident experiences within its communities.

SatisFacts Company Award winners are determined based on resident feedback submitted through its third-party surveying program. The top tier for satisfaction is “Exceptional Service” and requires a score of 4.50 or greater out of a possible 5.00. In 2023, Liberty earned a satisfaction score of 4.73, with over 42,000 completed resident satisfaction surveys. Additionally, 179 Liberty communities were honored with the SatisFacts Property Award, which recognizes customer service initiatives executed at the property level.

“We are grateful for the military families who, despite their busy day to day lives, took the time to give feedback to our team that is dedicated to serving them. It is an immense honor to be recognized again by SatisFacts for Liberty’s customer service and resident experience,” says Philip Rizzo, CEO of Liberty Military Housing. “To be celebrating a decade of this recognition is a testament to the passion and consistency shown by Liberty’s employee-owners who come to work each day with the mission to provide military families with exemplary service.”

Liberty’s resident satisfaction scores have been on an upward trajectory for several years. From 2018 to 2023, Liberty received a 37 percent increase in individual scores that reached the “Exceptional Service” range of over 4.50. In addition to achieving an all-time high score in 2023, Liberty also saw a substantial increase in survey responses.

The SatisFacts Index is based on customer service data from January 2023 – December 2023.

About Liberty Military Housing

Liberty Military Housing, formerly Lincoln Military Housing, is a leading privatized housing provider and the largest employee-owned company in the multifamily industry. Liberty provides over 36,000 homes in over 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. We are proud of the award-winning communities we build and manage and continue looking ahead to new ways of serving military families, our team, and our partners. Our mission is to contribute to military readiness and morale by ensuring military families live in homes and communities built and maintained to the highest standards. Liberty was formed in 2001 through a Department of Defense (DoD) partnership. For more information about Liberty Military Housing, please visit www.livelmh.com.

About SatisFacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident surveys, focusing on multifamily retention and reputation management. With over 15 years of experience and serving over 3 million units nationwide, SatisFacts' surveys provide actionable feedback to help increase resident satisfaction and property management companies' overall bottom lines. To learn more about the services they provide, please visit www.satisfacts.com. SatisFacts is a division of Internet Brands®.

