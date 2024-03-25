Submit Release
Science and Innovation launches fund to empower innovators and tech-entrepreneurs from TVET colleges and universities, 25 Mar

The Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in South Africa, will officially launch a transformative fund to empower innovators and tech-entrepreneurs from TVET colleges and universities in South Africa. 
 
The Higher Education Innovation Fund (HEIF), more than just a fund, has been developed to provide essential support to innovative minds, enabling them to transition from ideas to sustainable enterprises, with a particular focus on spotlighting small businesses as pivotal job creators in our nation. It represents a beacon of hope in addressing youth unemployment, inequality, and poverty by fostering the growth of the knowledge economy.
 
We invite you to join the UNDP and DSI at this event, marking a significant stride towards inclusive development, gender equality, and increased youth economic participation. Together, let us transform potential into prosperity.
 
The media are invited as follows:
What:            Launch of the Higher Education Innovation Fund
Who:             Dr Blade Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Dr Phil Mjwara, the Director-General of Science and Innovation and Mr Maxwell Gomera, Resident Representative, UNDP South Africa 
When:           25 March 2024
When:           09:30 to 11:30
Where:          Statistics South Africa, Main Auditorium, Pretoria.
 
For more information, contact:
Veronica Mohapeloa
Cell: 083 400 5750
E-mail: veronica.mohapeloa@dst.gov.za

Ntokozo Mahlangu
Cell: 060 533 6760
E-mail: Ntokozo.mahlangu@undp.org 

