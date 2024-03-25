Deputy Minister Nomasonto Motaung hands over library books in Limpopo Province, 27 Mar

Deputy Minister Nomasonto Motaung to handover library books in Limpopo Province

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nomasonto Motaung, will hand-over books donated by the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) to Mmahlee Public Library in Limpopo province as part of the Presidential reading initiative to encourage all South Africans to be part of the reading drive. The Government Communication & Information System (GCIS) donation of books identified beneficiaries as a contribution towards empowerment of communities.

The Mmahlee Public Library in Pudiakgopa Village, Limpopo Province, plays a crucial role in providing access to information for its community members. The library serves as a hub for lifelong learning, offering educational materials for school children and reference resources for post-matric students.

The book hand-over will also highlight the vital role of libraries in bringing people together , fostering connections and promoting unity through exchange of ideas and lifelong learning through literacy development.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 27 March 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Mmahlee Public Library, Pudiakgopa Village, Mogalakwena Local Municipality, Waterberg District

Enquiries: Head of Office and Spokesperson to the Deputy Minister, Mr Bongolwakhe Nazo Telephone: 066 477 4634