Minister Barbara Creecy: Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba

Opening address by the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy during the Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba at Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg Gauteng

Programme Director and Director General of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Ms Nomfundo Tshabalala;

Minister Thoko Didiza and other Ministers present;

MEC Mbali Hlope and other MECs present;

Chaiperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders and Khoi San and their Royal Highnesses who have graced this occasion;

Chairpersons of Boards of State-Owned Entities;

Directors general and other senior members of the public service;

Leaders of business, non-governmental organisations, civil society and community organisations;

Members of the media;

Distingushed guests;

Ladies and gentlemen;

Good morning,

It is my singular honor to welcome you all to the inaugural Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba, themed: “Collective Action for Thriving Nature and People”.

Last April, in consultation with many of you here today, we resolved to convene an annual Joint Indaba on Biodiversity Conservation & Sustainable Use, where we will bring all sector role players under one roof to discuss matters of common interest to broaden participation and influence in the biodiversity sector.

In this regard I must thank the Director General of the Department, Ms Nomfundo Tshabalala, senior officials in the Biodiversity and conservation branch, executives of our public entities and our sister and provincial departments for making the dream come true! I think they all deserve a round of applause.

We have been working hard during the sixth administration to provide policy certainty and a strong policy base for biodiversity conservation, sustainable use, and equitable growth in the biodiversity economy.

The development, consultation on, and finalisation of the White Paper on Conservation and Sustainable Use of South Africa’s biodiversity was key to this.

The White Paper provides the vision of “An inclusive, transformed society living in harmony with nature, where biodiversity conservation and sustainable use ensure healthy ecosystems, with improved benefits that are fairly and equitably shared for present and future generations.”

The White Paper is aspirational and advocates for a society where all people have a high quality of life, a voice, and a nurturing earth supporting them.

With growing domestic and international concern over the impacts of climate change, biodiversity loss

and environmental pollution on human health and well-being, a decision was taken at the Convention on Biodiversity in Montreal in December 2022 “To take urgent action to halt and reverse biodiversity loss to put nature on a path to recovery for the benefit of people and planet by conserving and sustainably using biodiversity …”

The Global Biodiversity Framework adopted under the Convention aims that “by 2050, biodiversity is valued, conserved, restored and wisely used, maintaining ecosystem services, sustaining a healthy planet and delivering benefits essential for all people.”

The Kumming Montreal Framework required us to domesticate this global agreement and put in place mechanisms to report on a bi-annual basis progress on achieving the convention. The White Paper is one such mechanism, and sets out goals and objectives that align with the Global Biodiversity Framework.

Consistent with the policy context of the White Paper, the revised National Biodiversity Economy Strategy is founded on the key pillars of conservation, sustainable use and beneficiation of biodiversity business value chains, and transformation, which will promote sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development.

This requires growing and sustaining conservation land and seascapes, while promoting and facilitating inclusive biodiversity based businesses that drive transformation of the biodiversity sector.

South Africa’s biodiversity provides a wide array of benefits to the economy, society, and human well-being, which are dependent on intact ecosystems, healthy species populations and genetic diversity. South Africa supports the sustainable use of all that is valued in nature and promotes a diverse biodiversity-based economy that includes both non-consumptive and consumptive uses of all the benefits and services of biodiversity.

These uses include, amongst others, ecotourism, hunting, fishing, harvesting, boating, hiking, as well as cultural and spiritual uses, and their associated value chains.

There are diverse successful approaches and enterprises associated with the biodiversity economy, many of which leverage value from otherwise marginal production land and seascapes, and this diversity enhances ecological resilience and offers further potential for growth.

Notwithstanding this, the White Paper identifies the challenge of practices within the sector that have brought the country into disrepute, including inappropriate and illegal practices, activities, or actions that compromise animal well-being and ecosystem and genetic integrity, and have negatively affected South Africa’s reputation as a world leader in biodiversity conservation.

As such, the White Paper also emphasises the importance of the duty of care, and ensuring the well-being of animals and nature more broadly.

Ladies and Gentlemen, while we promote and support sustainable use, this needs to balance ecological, social, and economic elements. It is not about leveraging every last cent for profit at the expense of others and of nature, but ensuring broadly inclusive growth with benefits that flow in a sustainable manner over the long term, and that gives due consideration to the social and societal context in which we operate.

The revised National Biodiversity Economy Strategy is guided by both the Global Biodiversity Framework and our own White Paper, and is intended to provide strong direction for the growth and transformation of the biodiversity-based economy in South Africa.

The new National Biodiversity Economy Strategy is ambitious. While it builds on previous strategies it is more comprehensive and both broadens the existing terrestrial goals and adds marine, coastal, estuarine and freshwater opportunities.

The revised strategy is currently out for public comment, and I encourage everyone to engage with the document and propose improvements.

The revised strategy emphasises that a successful biodiversity economy must be linked to ecosystem restoration, as well as recognising the importance of ecological infrastructure. Balancing use of the benefits, services and values of biodiversity while sustaining these elements, will ensure that both nature and people thrive in a sustainable way.

Growing the Biodiversity Economy, especially through leveraging the opportunities from ecotourism, which was missing from the previous strategy, requires expansion and management of biodiversity and of the conservation estate, and strong partnerships among stakeholders, to increase sustainable use opportunities.

Ladies and gentlemen, it cannot be business as usual! In the South African context, we have identified that the Biodiversity Sector as a whole urgently requires transformation. This transformation must ensure the meaningful and equitable inclusion of rural communities and previously disadvantaged individuals into the Biodiversity Economy, and biodiversity conservation and sustainable use in general.

Such inclusion is critical for sustainable rural socio-economic development to address the triple burden of poverty, inequality and unemployment. This requires new approaches such, as amongst others, investment into community owned land for conservation compatible land-use with biodiversity-based enterprises, more inclusive processes, opening up of value chains, and ensuring equitable and inclusive access and benefit flows.

There are already strong examples of successful land restitution projects which provide a beacon of hope for land restitution in conservancies, such as the Tshivhula CPA, the Makuleke in the Limpopo section of the Kruger National Park and Babanango in KwaZulu Natal Province.

Isimangaliso Wetland Park Authority has evolved innovative partnerships that will combine private sector investment in accommodation facilities with community partnerships that offer tours, boat rides, laundry services, and other hospitality offerings.

Such opportunities within the biodiversity sector can be further substantially developed, and in particular associated with protected areas, game reserves, and game ranches, to create benefit flows for surrounding communities by opening avenues for business ventures to participate in supplying services to the establishments.

Key enablers within the White Paper are being implemented, for example we have initiated review of legislative, regulatory and policy instruments, initiatives for improved capacity, innovation and technological support.

A key challenge for the biodiversity sector is the financial support required to sustain conservation and grow the Biodiversity Economy as well as ensuring market access for services and products from previously disadvantaged individuals and communities,

Ladies and Gentlemen, this brings us to the purpose of this Biodiversity Indaba. The vision of the White Paper, and the ambition of the National Biodiversity Economy Strategy can never be achieved without the private sector and rural communities.

Later today, over 100 proposals will be pitched to investors. This is a key function of this Indaba, to make connections for win-win outcomes. I am hoping that many of these projects will be picked up and come to fruition. I can assure you that the government will support and facilitate their success.

I am also very pleased that the DFFE has established a Biodiversity Economy Investment Portal, which will be an ongoing conduit of opportunities for investment. Following capacitation of the SMME entrepreneurs, the 12 projects currently on the portal have been through a rigorous process of development, supported by the Department of Small Business Development and SETAs.

Interest from previously disadvantaged individuals and community SMMEs is strong, with over 150 having come forward and been trained and capacitated to develop business cases, and we anticipate a stream of opportunities to be uploaded on the portal over time.

Tomorrow, four commissions will discuss how the four goals of National Biodiversity Economy Strategy can be achieved, and in doing so, these commissions will develop a clear contribution of the biodiversity sector to reducing poverty, inequality and unemployment. I am certain that further attractive opportunities for partnering and investing in success will emerge, and be identified for business case development.

Ladies and Gentlemen, we can no longer afford to have fragmented, isolated approaches that are not inclusive and integrated. We need economic scaling – to think big picture I am convinced that if we work collectively to achieve the goals and objectives of the revised National Biodiversity Economy Strategy, we will find that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts, to the benefit of all, while promoting and enhancing the wellbeing of animals and nature more broadly. A new deal, with thriving people and nature.

I encourage all to participate and contribute during the Indaba, and on a continuous basis over time. Let me, thereofore, take this opportunity to wish all of you a successful Biodiversity Economy and Investment Indaba!

I Thank you!!