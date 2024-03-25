Submit Release
Mnister Aaron Motsoaledi visits Mogalakwena Municipality in Limpopo, 25 Mar

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, is set to visit the Mogalakwena Municipality, in Limpopo, on Monday, 25 March 2024. The purpose of the visit is to assess service delivery levels and interact with key stakeholders. 

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED AS FOLLOWS : 

1. Meeting with Stakeholders: 
DATE:                    Monday, 25 March 2024 
VENUE:                Rebone Community Hall, Rebone 
TIME:                    10h00 
  
2. Service Delivery Monitoring:   
DATE:                   Monday, 25 March 2024 
VENUE:                Rebone Community Hall, Rebone 
TIME:                    12h00 

Media enquiries: Thabo Mokgola, 060 962 4982 (Spokesperson for the Minister of Home Affairs) 
 

