Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety on finalising over 86% of all cases during first three quarters

Western Cape Police Ombudsman finalises over 86% of all cases during first three quarters

The Western Cape Police Ombudsman’s (WCPO) report into matters the office are investigating, indicate that between April to December 2023, it finalised 265 (8.32%) of the 307 cases. There are currently thirty (30) cases that are being investigated, eight (8) still need to be allocated, while four (4) are to be finalised.

The outstanding matters are as follow:

Month To be allocated Under investigation To be finalised September 3 October 1 5 1 November 5 17 2 December 2 5 1 Total 8 30 4

The Western Cape is the only province with a dedicated Police Ombudsman, that was created by the Western Cape Community Safety Act of 2013. The WCPO seeks to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the police services and to improve relations between the police and the communities by investigating complaints of police inefficiency and / or a breakdown of relations between the police and any community.

During quarter 2, July to September 2023, 25 poor investigation reports were received. These originated from various SAPS stations, including Athlone, Bishop Lavis, Bothasig, Darling, Delft, Hout Bay, Khayelitsha, Lansdowne, Lentegeur, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Nyanga, Paarl East, Philippi, Provincial Head Office, Riviersonderend, Somerset West, Stellenbosch, Tableview, Uniondale, and Wynberg FCS.

For quarter 3, October to December 2023, 21 poor investigation complaints were received. They were reported for SAPS stations in Belhar, Bishop Lavis, Clanwilliam, Da Gamaskop, Hout Bay, Kensington, Kleinvlei, Knysna, Lingelethu West, Manenberg, Mitchells Plain, Muizenberg, Pacaltsdorp, Philippi, Piketberg, Pinelands, Robertson, Saldanha, and Tableview.

The nature of other complaints, consists, among others of poor communication, poor response, and unacceptable behaviour.

Western Cape MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said: “The Ombudsman’s office play an important role in holding SAPS accountable, so that they can deliver an effective and professional service to the residents of the province. To achieve such a high completion rate is admirable, and no less than what residents deserve. I urge the office to ensure that the outstanding matters are swiftly dealt with. I also encourage our communities to make use of the services offered by the ombudsman.”

“The WCPO’s office is another layer that we use in this province to achieve improved policing practices. As the Western Cape Government, we will continue to support the Ombudsman’s office, so that they are better placed to conduct their work impartially and independently,” concluded MEC Reagen Allen.

The WCPO’s office can be reached Monday to Friday between 7am to 4pm on 0214830669, ombudsman@wcpo.gov.za or https://www.westerncape.gov.za/police-ombudsman/

Media Enquiries:

Marcellino Martin

Spokesperson for MEC Reagen Allen

Marcellino.martin@westerncape.gov.za

082 721 3362 (m)