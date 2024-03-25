NobelBiz’s Webinar Series Welcomes Roger Woolley To Unleash Workforce Management Mastery in Contact Centers
When you implement workforce management, you change your culture”CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent enlightening webinar, NobelBiz, a prominent figure in contact center solutions, brought together industry experts to delve into the world of workforce management for enhanced efficiency and satisfaction in contact centers.
— Roger Woolley
The dialogue took place between:
Guest: Roger Woolley, Chief Marketing Officer, CommunityWFM
Roger Woolley is a seasoned Chief Marketing Officer with nearly three decades of expertise in the field. Throughout his career, he has held pivotal roles, including Vice President of Marketing at prominent corporations. With a wealth of experience under his belt, Roger has honed his skills in strategic marketing, brand management, and market development.
Guest: Mike McGuire, Senior Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz
Mike McGuire brings over two decades of rich and diverse experience in the contact center industry, serving as a Senior Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz. His expertise encompasses strategic execution, with a focus on analysis, staff management, and team leadership. Mike's impressive career includes the launch of five international call centers and the management of ten as a Center/Regional Manager. His ability to consistently exceed service level requirements highlights his proficiency and commitment to excellence in the contact center domain, making him an ideal host for discussions on the cutting-edge of contact center technology and strategy.
Host: Carl Stuerke, Contact Center Software Consultant at NobelBiz
Carl Stuerke, boasting over a dozen years of experience in customer support within the tech industry, has been at the forefront of leading business operations and developing teams. His passion for leadership and his expertise in scaling and enhancing team performance have been instrumental in his role at NobelBiz. As a Contact Center Software Consultant, Carl's knowledge in navigating the complex landscape of contact center technologies and regulations makes him an exceptional moderator for discussions that lie at the intersection of technology, legal compliance, and operational efficiency.
The webinar focused on several critical areas essential for unlocking workforce potential and achieving efficiency and satisfaction in contact centers:
An explanation of WFM in contact centers and its role in optimizing a call center’s processes.
Common challenges encountered in workforce management and quality monitoring within contact centers.
How these challenges impact overall operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.
A detailed exploration of the significance of WFM in contact centers, emphasizing its ability to leverage automation for time and cost savings, with a focus on the rich automation capabilities of our offering.
Introduction to the strategic partnership between Nobelbiz and CommunityWFM, and how their combined solutions offer a holistic approach to contact center management.
A comprehensive overview of CommunityWFM’s software features, including forecasting, scheduling, and real-time adjustments.
How CommunityWFM solutions complement CCaaS products by offering specialized workforce management solutions, addressing a gap that many tech giants find challenging to fill.
About NobelBiz:
NobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.
Being more an extension of its clients' services rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single, easy-to-use interface.
The NobelBiz Webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.
