Dr. Cindy Petersen of Courageous Leadership Coaching & Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

Across the globe, leaders are facing extraordinary challenges navigating the complexities of today's workforce. Nowadays it's not about having the title of a boss and micromanaging others; it demands a leadership style that aptly coincides with the evolving needs of today's employees. Middle management and C Suite Executives are finding themselves at a crossroads where fostering responsibility, innovation, and a growth mindset are not just encouraged but expected. In order to be an effective leader in the workplace, leaders must create a happy and healthy work environment where employees actually want to be and productivity is at an all- time high. But how does a leader lead in such troubling times of civil uprisings, pandemics, and political upheaval with transparency, honesty, and authenticity? One of the best ways is by consulting with a highly experienced professional who can help you excel in your leadership position so you and your team find success in both good and bad times.

Dr. Cindy Peterson is a top notch highly sought-after Leadership Coach and the CEO of Courageous Leadership Coaching & Consulting.

Through her work, using the most practical techniques, tools, and strategies, Dr. Petersen coaches leaders to become the best version of themselves. Her mission is about serving others into achieving excellence personally and professionally.

Courageous leadership was born from the notion that Dr. Petersen believes leaders are synonymous with fearlessness and an indomitable spirit who makes their way in spite of any adversity. That’s because every day it takes all those in leadership positions committed to doing the right thing with intention, consistency, and conviction while also encouraging others to show up in support of others in all times, not just the best of times.

Dr. Petersen affirms that one of her most essential components for leaders to having the ability to build positive relationships with team members and this is at the very core of her coaching.

Prioritizing relationships are fundamental, she says, to helping leaders gain trust, collaboration, and connection. And since now the way we work has shifted forever with remote and hybrid work, we need to connect with one another more than we ever have before if we are expected to drive organizational success.

Before starting her own coaching and consulting business, Dr. Petersen enjoyed a highly successful career for over 20 lucrative years as the CEO for Gateway Community Charters public education. There she was sought after for her exceptional vision, coupled with her propensity for turning that vision into action, and her efforts helped create solid educational opportunities for all students. Petersen was able to effectively grow the organization from a single school to nine today, with seven hundred employees and serving over five thousand children. She also served as an adjunct professor for Brandman University and the University of Massachusetts Global, where she exemplified her dedication and unstoppable drive helping others unleash their true superpowers, so coaching naturally fit with her skill set.

What also prompted Dr. Petersen to go into coaching work was the fact that she grew up in a dysfunctional family which she describes as a ‘messy, volatile, uncertain life.” If it wasn’t for the support she received in her young life from kind hearted mentors, more than likely she wouldn’t have found her way and so she realized it was her calling to go into a field of work where she could also advise, mentor, and support others to live a meaningful, happy, fulfilling life.

Today, working with both leaders and organizations, driven by a sense of deep purpose, and her incredible passion for people, she is bringing high energy, authenticity, and enthusiasm to helping leaders through their personal and professional development experiences.

Moreover, she emphasizes that her role as a coach is not to provide all the answers as those would be her answers, but rather to help client seeks within and find their own answers with her support and help.

Considering she does both coaching and consulting, oftentimes, the lines between the two can be somewhat blurred but there are however clear distinctions. With coaching she acts as her client’s mentor by asking thought provoking questions, so they find their own clarity guiding them to pull out your own answers from within.

On the other hand, with her consulting work, she provides her knowledge, experience, and expertise basically telling the client what should be done by providing them with the right answers.

Whatever the approach she uses both help her clients grow personally and professionally, achieve their goals, and finding their best path forward.

So what does Cindy think are the qualities of a good leader? Just to name a few authenticity, being self- aware, and having Emotional Intelligence, are high on her list. Leadership, Cindy emphasizes, is pivotal in building sustainable businesses. In our ever -changing work environment, it’s up to the leaders to foster thriving company culture, one that puts people first, so they feel confident to share their ideas, feedback, hence why leaders should lead by example.

Cindy says we can be the greatest obstacle to our own success through our limiting mindsets. Through her coaching work, she meets you wherever you are in your life, helps you defy your negative inner voice, devise an actionable plan, and empower you towards achieving your goals.

Get ready to tap into your potential so you can perform at your peak, motivate your team, and become the most effective leader you ever though possible.

