【Unlock Macao Educational Tour】40 Hong Kong middle school students tour around Macao and experience “tourism +”

MACAU, March 25 - Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) partners with South China Morning Post (SCMP) from Hong Kong to lead another educational tour of the “Macau Unlocked: A Journey of Discovery for Students 2023 – 2024”, organized by Young Post of SCMP. Following the first tour joined by high school students last month, the second group, comprising 40 middle school students from Hong Kong, joined the educational tour to Macao on 23 March last Saturday for an experience of Macao’s culture and science as well as diverse elements of “tourism + learning”. Their visit propels Macao’s reach out to more diverse market segments.

Diverse and vibrant educational tour

40 middle school students from Hong Kong participated in the “Macau Unlocked: A Journey of Discovery for Students 2023 – 2024”. The young travelers explored different famous attractions such as the Ruins of St. Paul’s, Na Tcha Temple, Mount Fortress, Macao Museum, Macau Tower and Macao Grand Prix Museum. A guided tour was arranged for the students to learn more about the exhibits and motorsport culture in Macao at the Macao Grand Prix Museum.

As a highlight of the tour, the students also visited the Macao Science Center. The Center is one of the "National Science Popularization and Education Bases" and "National Scientist Spirit Education Bases" as well as a learning space that fosters Mcacao’s “City of Education‧Study Tours” project. Their visit furthers educational tourism development in Macao.

Selected travelogues enhance destination appeal for Hong Kong student travelers

Following a pre-selection process, SCMP and Young Post provided English media writing lessons for students in preparation for the educational tour, to enhance their related skills and writing of travelogues about their education tour experiences in Macao. There is a chance for students’ travelogue writings to be released on South China Morning Post and Young Post for wider publicity among Hong Kong youth, students and parents, to promote educational tourism resources and student tourism development in Macao.

Tap further into educational travel market

The collaboration between MGTO and SCMP began last year to brand Macao as a fascinating destination through Young Post’s wide school network in Hong Kong. The two jointly organized the “Macau Unlocked: A Journey of Discovery for Students 2023 – 2024”, which engaged middle and high school students from Hong Kong this February and March respectively. MGTO hopes to boost the destination appeal for young travelers in Hong Kong and showcase the “tourism + learning” experiences Macao has to offer, as part of the endeavor to diversify market segments.