MPU Builds Chinese-Portuguese Interpretation Corpus to Promote Development of Industries

MACAU, March 25 - The Master of Chinese-Portuguese Translation and Interpreting Programme of MPU, based on its excellence in teaching and research, has established a Chinese-Portuguese interpreting corpus to provide professional resources for Chinese-Portuguese interpreter training and for the cultivation of high-end Chinese-Portuguese bilinguals of compound talents for Macao. It is a result of Macao’s implementing “The Second Five-Year Plan”, “1+4” strategy for continuous development of economic diversification, and the talent cultivation mode of “language +”.

This interpreting corpus is designed to help learners enhance their skills and professionalism in consecutive interpreting and simultaneous interpreting. The Master of Chinese-Portuguese Translation and Interpreting Programme offered by the Faculty of Languages and Translation at MPU is the only practice-oriented Master’s degree programme in its academic domain in Macao. The programme features outstanding faculty and a distinctive characteristic of providing students with an immersive learning experience through machine translation and translation software practices and exercises. With partnerships in various fields, the programme also offers the students ample internship opportunities. The students in this programme enjoy favorable job prospects, which is a concrete proof of their professional abilities and qualities. The programme is currently open for registration, and interested applicants may register online and upload relevant application documents on the MPU admissions page at mpu.mo/admission before April 30, 2024.