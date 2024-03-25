Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences to give talk at UM on virus-host interaction

MACAU, March 25 - The University of Macau (UM) will hold a talk titled ‘Virus-Host Interaction: Targets for Vaccines and Drug Discoveries’ on Wednesday 27 March as part of the Seminar Series of Ministry of Education Frontiers Science Center for Precision Oncology, UM. Gao Fu, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), international member of the US National Academy of Sciences, and professor in the Institute of Microbiology, Chinese Academy of Sciences, will be the speaker. During the talk, he will discuss the importance of studying the mechanisms of virus-host interaction and developing vaccines and antiviral drugs to prevent and control pandemic diseases. All are welcome to attend the talk.

In addition to being an academician of CAS, Prof Gao is also a foreign member of many national academies, including those in the US, the UK, Russia and Germany. He is former director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and former deputy director of the National Natural Science Foundation of China. His main research interests include the molecular mechanisms and structural immunology of cross-species transmission of emerging and re-emerging pathogens. He has made significant research achievements in virology and immunology, with his research findings being widely published in top academic journals such as Science, Nature, Cell, The Lancet, and The New England Journal of Medicine. During the talk, Prof Gao will analyse and provide insights on the design and development of drugs and vaccines related to the mechanisms of virus invasion and transmission, as well as research on drug resistance mechanisms.

The talk will begin at 4:00pm on Wednesday 27 March in the Lecture Hall of the Research Building (N21-G013) and will be conducted in English. For enquiries, please call 8822 4406 or email dionhuang@um.edu.mo. To register for the talk, please visit https://isw.um.edu.mo/evmapp/register/ULSgaofu.