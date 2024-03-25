TILT Holdings Crowned a NECANN Cup Winner Third Year in a Row

Standard Farms Dubbed Best Vape Cartridge in Massachusetts

PHOENIX, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“TILT” or the “Company”) (Cboe: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions including inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced today that its subsidiary Standard Farms won first place for best vape cartridge in the 2024 NECANN Cup with the Mimosa Liquid Live Rosin “All-in-One” Vape using the Jupiter/CCELL Voca Pro hardware.



“Being awarded the best vape product at one of the nation’s leading cannabis competitions with our sought-after Mimosa live rosin strain helps solidify TILT’s position as an industry leader in product and hardware innovation,” said Tim Conder, Chief Executive Officer of TILT. “Our team deserves recognition for their commitment to delivering the best cannabis products across the markets we serve.”

Standard Farms’ Voca Pro Liquid Live Rosin "All-In-One" Vape combines the functionality of a high-quality hardware device with the potency and efficacy of a solventless cannabis input material. The Voca Pro device, provided by Jupiter Research and powered by CCELL technologies, is calibrated to ensure the rosin is heated to the perfect temperature for optimal flavor and vapor production, guaranteeing a smooth and flavorful draw from the first inhale to the last.

Massachusetts patients and consumers can find Standard Farms products in-store at any of the Commonwealth Alternative Care , Inc. locations across the state or place an online order for pick-up or delivery at commonwealthaltcare.org .

Dispensaries interested in Standard Farms or any of our other brand partner portfolio products can contact our wholesale team at wholesale@tiltholdings.com .

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing technology, hardware, cultivation and production, TILT services brands and cannabis retailers across 40 states in the U.S., as well as Canada, Israel, South America and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; and cannabis operations, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. in Massachusetts, Standard Farms LLC in Pennsylvania, and Standard Farms Ohio, LLC in Ohio. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.tiltholdings.com .

