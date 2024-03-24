Submit Release
Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship - Visit by His Excellency Thongsavanh Phomvihane of Lao People's Democratic Republic, 24 to 27 March 2024

His Excellency Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party’s External Relations Committee, will visit Singapore under the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship (LKYEF) from 24 to 27 March 2024. He is the 77th Exchange Fellow and thethird from Lao PDR. Mr Thongsavanh’s visit coincides with the 50thanniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Lao PDR this year.

 

 

Mr Thongsavanh will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong. He will meet Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng, and be hosted to a meal by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. Chairman of the LKYEF Mr Lee Tzu Yang will also host a welcome dinner for Mr Thongsavanh.

 

 

Mr Thongsavanh will attend briefings on Singapore’s healthcare and education systems. He will visit Valour Primary School and Outram Community Hospital.

 

 

Established in 1991, the LKYEF invites outstanding individuals to visit Singapore. The Fellows are chosen based on their track records and extraordinary potential to contribute to the development of their nations and strengthening of bilateral relations with Singapore.

 

 

24 MARCH 2024

 

