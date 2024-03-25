Official Visit by Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao, the People's Republic of China, 25 to 28 March 2024

Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Liu Jianchao will visit Singapore from 25 to 28 March 2024, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

Minister Liu’s visit builds on the positive momentum of bilateral high-level visits, as well as multi-faceted exchanges at the government-to-government and people-to-people levels, including party-to-party exchanges. Minister Liu’s visit will also be a good opportunity for both sides to reaffirm the good progress made in bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Minister Liu will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat. Minister Balakrishnan will host Minister Liu to dinner.

