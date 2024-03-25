Nurix Therapeutics is Part of a Team of International Oncology Experts Selected as Cancer Grand Challenges Awardees to Address Pediatric Cancers Using Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD)

Researchers will apply the latest TPD drug discovery technology to target fusion proteins that cause pediatric cancer



SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRIX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing targeted protein modulation drugs designed to treat patients with cancer and inflammatory diseases, announced that it is part of a diverse research team of international experts selected as awardees in this year’s Cancer Grand Challenges competition. The team includes scientists, physicians and patient advocacy groups from 10 institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Austria and will be led by Yael Mossé, M.D., Professor of Pediatrics and Patricia Brophy Endowed Chair in Neuroblastoma Research at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Martin Eilers, Ph.D., Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Würzburg, Germany.

The project entitled “Knocking Out Oncogenic Drivers and Curing Childhood Cancers” (KOODAC) has the goal of developing orally bioavailable targeted protein degraders that have the potential to dramatically improve cure rates for children affected by solid tumors. In this first-of-its-kind industry/academic discovery partnership through Cancer Grand Challenges, Nurix will be making in-kind contributions to address each of the five onco-fusion targets, leveraging its DELigase technology to identify chemical starting points for drug design and providing key expertise in TPD optimization and development.

"Team KOODAC brings together an interdisciplinary, international team of scientific experts, all sharing the vision of developing safe and effective drugs against previously undruggable childhood cancers," said Dr. Mossé. “We are excited to be working with Nurix, an industry leader in targeted protein degradation.”

“We are proud to be invited to contribute our expertise in protein degradation to this impressive team consisting of some of the world's leading experts in pediatric cancers, oncoprotein biology, and protein degradation,” said Gwenn M. Hansen, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at Nurix. “Being chosen to be a part of this consortium and receiving this Cancer Grand Challenges recognition is a testament to the power, potential and leadership of Nurix’s targeted protein degradation technology to effectively target oncogenic fusion proteins that, until now, have been considered undruggable.”

Team KOODAC will focus on the development of TPDs and Molecular Glue Degraders (MGDs) to target five key and previously undruggable fusion proteins that have been shown to be drivers of high-risk solid tumors in pediatric patients, including, MYCN, EWSR1-FLI, DNAJB1-PRKACA, ALK, and PAX3/7-FOXO1, and conduct the preclinical studies needed for biomarker-driven clinical trials.

The Cancer Grand Challenges is an initiative driven and funded by Cancer Research UK, whose goal is to facilitate identification of the greatest challenges in cancer today and to fund global teams to work in innovative ways to find solutions. This year, five teams were selected to receive funding of up to £20 million (approximately $25 million) over a period of five years. The funds, which will support only the academic groups involved in the project, will be managed by Team KOODAC.

Nurix Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative small molecules and antibody therapies based on the modulation of cellular protein levels as a novel treatment approach for cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other challenging diseases. Leveraging extensive expertise in E3 ligases together with proprietary DNA-encoded libraries, Nurix has built DELigase, an integrated discovery platform, to identify and advance novel drug candidates targeting E3 ligases, a broad class of enzymes that can modulate proteins within the cell. Nurix’s drug discovery approach is to either harness or inhibit the natural function of E3 ligases within the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively decrease or increase cellular protein levels. Nurix’s wholly owned, clinical stage pipeline includes targeted protein degraders of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase, a B-cell signaling protein, and inhibitors of Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene B, an E3 ligase that regulates activation of multiple immune cell types including T cell and NK cells. Nurix is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For additional information visit http://www.nurixtx.com.

