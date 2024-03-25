Agriculture Supply Chain Enterprise Technology Leader Regrow Earns B Corp Certification

Joins ranks of purpose-led businesses that meet rigorous verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability

SAN FRANCISCO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Committed to business as a force for good, Regrow Ag , the Agriculture Resilience Platform provider, today announced it has achieved B Corp certification from B Lab, the non-profit organization that provides third-party authentication of a company’s social and environmental performance. Achieving this certification means Regrow is now one of only 8,000 companies across 96 countries and 162 industries certified as B Corp corporations and one of the 1,800+ B Corps owned and operated by women.



B Corp certification is a comprehensive evaluation and measurement of an organization’s social, environmental and governance business practices. Seeking to transform the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet, B Corp supports a resilient future, aligning with Regrow’s ethos of building a resilient global food system.

Regrow combines science and enterprise technology to effectively measure, manage, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Designed to capture the impact of a broad range of sustainability outcomes, Regrow’s platform is used by industry leaders including General Mills, Unilever, Cargill and Kellanova that are driving the adoption of climate-smart practices in their agricultural supply sheds.

Regrow CEO Dr. Anastasia Volkova said, “Since Regrow was founded, we have focused on balancing impact and financial sustainability, as in our business the two are directly interlinked and one does not exist without the other. It is an honor and a privilege to earn B Corp's recognition and I am certain that it will continue to boost our ability to identify and partner with aligned businesses that invest in resilience across their supply chains.”

About Regrow

Regrow Ag powers Agriculture Resilience for today’s leading retailers, CPGs, processors, and farmers. Named one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023, Regrow’s rapidly growing list of partners includes Cargill, General Mills, and Kellogg’s. With Regrow’s Agriculture Resilience Platform, companies across the ag supply chain gain the ability to assure their supply chains by accelerating the needed scale of GHG emissions reduction, adoption of regenerative farming practices, and proactive adaptation to the changing climate. A World Economic Forum Innovator and member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, Regrow has been named the No. 1 Most Innovative Company in Agriculture on Fast Company’s list of the World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies in 2023.

