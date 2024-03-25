Treace Celebrates 100,000 Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® Patient Milestone

Treace Further Expands Focus on Bunion Deformity Education by Sponsoring First-Ever National Bunion Day in the U.S. on April 16, 2024



Launches New “Future You” Patient Education and Brand Awareness Campaign

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (“Treace” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: TMCI), a medical technology company driving a fundamental shift in the surgical treatment of bunions and related midfoot deformities through its flagship Lapiplasty ® and Adductoplasty ® Procedures, today announced that 100,000 patients have been treated with its patented Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System.1 This milestone coincides with the first-ever National Bunion Day in the United States, which is being sponsored by Treace on April 16, 2024, and the launch of its new patient education and brand awareness campaign.

“Achieving this important milestone is a testament to the tireless efforts of our team members and the trust of our surgeon customers and patients, all of whom have made our journey possible,” said John T. Treace, CEO and Founder of Treace. “Since our initial surgical cases in 2015, Treace has been committed to educating people about surgical options that can provide lasting relief from bunion pain through our innovative procedures that are designed to minimize recovery time, reduce recurrence rates, and improve patient outcomes. We look forward to reaching even more people during National Bunion Day and raising awareness of the impact that effective bunion treatment can have on the quality of life for patients through our new patient outreach efforts.”

A bunion is a complex bone deformity that results from an unstable joint in the midfoot.2 While many believe they are caused by wearing high heels or narrow shoes, bunions affect both men and women of all ages and are often caused by genetic factors.2,3 Bunion deformities are progressive and may lead to arthritis, hammertoes, bone spurs, pain, swelling and numbness that may have a significant impact on mobility and quality of life.2,4

“When I started diving during my freshman year, I told my parents and coaches that I couldn’t do four years of this because of the pain I was in,” said Lauren, a patient who underwent the Lapiplasty® Procedure to correct bunions on both of her feet. “It was frustrating and depressing to think that there might never be a way to fix my feet. I just wanted to be able to walk and train without worrying about them. The chronic pain really took a toll on me.” Since her procedures, Lauren is back to training and diving every day. When asked about how the Lapiplasty® Procedure has changed her life, Lauren remarks, “Being able to wear heels, or really any shoe, longer than for an hour, walk or run for longer periods of time, and practice without chronic foot pain has made a world of difference. I never thought I would be able to do that.”5





The Lapiplasty® Procedure allows surgeons to correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and address its root cause by securing the unstable joint in the middle of the foot using a patented combination of instruments, implants and surgical methods. By providing a comprehensive, 3D correction of the bunion deformity, the Lapiplasty® Procedure allows most patients to quickly return to bearing weight in a surgical boot within two weeks after surgery and get back to their active lifestyle with a low recurrence rate of only 0.9% to 3.2% as demonstrated in studies at 17- and 13-months follow-up, respectively.6,7

National Bunion Day – April 16, 2024

In addition to recognizing this significant company milestone, Treace will host a variety of events leading up to National Bunion Day, which will be celebrated annually on the third Tuesday in April. The Company plans to host online events, provide new educational materials and sponsor opportunities for patients to share their experiences with bunion pain and their recovery journeys.

Updates on activities planned for National Bunion Day will be available on the official National Bunion Day webpage at www.lapiplasty.com/NationalBunionDay .

Latest Patient Education and Brand Awareness Campaign





Today the Company also unveiled its latest campaign to continue to drive patient education and awareness of its Lapiplasty® Procedure. This new campaign, called “Future You,” features TV, radio, social, and digital ads designed to elevate education and engagement among patients who suffer from lifestyle-limiting bunion pain.

Treace will premiere the “Future You” commercial on the finale of “The Bachelor” TV show on March 25, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the ABC network.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. is a medical technology company with the goal of advancing the standard of care for the surgical management of bunion and related midfoot deformities. Bunions are complex 3-dimensional deformities that originate from an unstable joint in the middle of the foot and affect approximately 67 million Americans, of which Treace estimates 1.1 million are annual surgical candidates. Treace has pioneered and patented the Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction® System – a combination of instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct all three planes of the bunion deformity and secure the unstable joint, addressing the root cause of the bunion and helping patients get back to their active lifestyles. To further support the needs of bunion patients, Treace has introduced its Adductoplasty® Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of the midfoot as well as its Hammertoe PEEK Fixation System designed to address hammertoe, claw toe and mallet toe deformities. The Company continues to expand its footprint in the foot and ankle market with the introduction of its SpeedPlate™ Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform with broad versatility across Lapiplasty® and Adductoplasty® procedures, as well as other common bone fusion procedures of the foot. For more information, please visit www.treace.com .

