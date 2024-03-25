eGain Announces AssistGPT™ for CCaaS at Enterprise Connect

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced the availability of its AssistGPT™ generative AI service for CCaaS at Enterprise Connect 2024, being held March 25-28 in Orlando, Florida.



An integral part of the eGain Knowledge Hub and powered by Generative AI, AssistGPT is a comprehensive zero-code tool that helps automate the knowledge management lifecycle. An AI Console allows administrators to define controls and guard rails for the use of generative AI, manage prompts, and orchestrate Gen AI with other AI technologies in the enterprise.

With pre-built connectors to CCaaS, AssistGPT for CCaaS is available at the marketplaces of leading providers such as Cisco, Amazon Connect, Avaya, Genesys, Five9, and Talkdesk, as part of the eGain Knowledge Hub. Together with trusted content and controls in the Knowledge Hub, it accelerates knowledge deployment and time to business value while minimizing risks associated with Generative AI.

“AssistGPT makes life easy for knowledge managers and authors, while unleashing operational value to the business,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “Early clients are seeing a 5x increase in speed of knowledge creation, curation, and delivery.”

