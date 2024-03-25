Submit Release
Chinese Ambassador to Liberia Yin Chengwu Meets with the Liberian Deputy Speaker Fallah

On March 20th, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Hon. Thomas P. Fallah, Deputy Speaker of the 55th National Legislature of Liberia. The two sides exchanged views on China-Liberia relations, and exchanges between legislatures of the two countries.

Ambassador Yin briefed China-Liberia relations and said he looked forward to working with Deputy Speaker Fallah to promote the China-Liberia relations, including communication and cooperation between the two countries’ legislatures. Yin also elaborated on the history of the Taiwan question, stressing that the Taiwan question is China’s internal affair and it is at the core of China’s core interests, and that the One China Policy is a universally recognized norm governing international relations and a general consensus in the international community. Yin appreciated the Liberian side’s adherence to the One China Policy.

Fallah thanked China for its long-term support for Liberia’s development, and expressed his willingness to strongly support the development of relations with China. Fallah also said he, as a Representative, supported the passage of the resolution of the One China Policy by the House of the Representatives, and will continue to adhere to the One China Policy in the future.

