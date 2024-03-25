Submit Release
Fortuna to present at the Gold Forum Europe 2024 in Zürich, Switzerland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) is pleased to announce that it will be attending Gold Forum Europe 2024, which is being held at the Park Hyatt in Zürich, Switzerland, from April 8 to 10, 2024.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President, Chief Executive Officer, and co-founder of Fortuna, will be presenting on Tuesday, April 9 at 2:30 p.m. Central European Time in Ballroom 3.

About Gold Forum Europe

Gold Forum Europe is Europe’s only independent investment event serving the precious metals sector. The Gold Forum offers an unparalleled representation of private and publicly traded precious metal equities spanning all stages of production, development, and exploration.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website.

Carlos Baca
Vice President, Investor Relations
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | www.fortunasilver.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube

