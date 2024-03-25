LikeRE.com Announces The Release Of Their AI Powered Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System
We have been working on the launch of our new AI powered ERP system in advance of taking the company public and completing the merger and acquisition campaign that we began in 2023.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LikeRE, Inc. announces the release of an AI powered ERP system for the residential and commercial real estate industry. The LikeRE Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system will be used by real estate industry business professionals through a software as a service (SaaS) subscription.
— Beau LaPoint, LikeRE President
The LikeRE.com AI powered ERP system is a multifaceted business management system that provides real estate companies with a single cloud-based platform to manage their accounting, finance, customer relations, inventory management, production planning, manufacturing, supply chain, eMarketing, and customer order handling. The newly launched ERP system will also be used to manage all operations of the companies acquired and owned by LikeRE, Inc.
“We have been working on the launch of our new AI powered ERP system in advance of taking the company public and completing the merger and acquisition campaign that we began in 2023,” said LikeRE president, Beau LaPoint. “The ERP system will make it easier to micromanage individual companies that we roll-up into LikeRE, while at the same time making it more efficient to operate the group of companies at the highest level of profitability.” added LaPoint.
About LikeRE.com, Inc.
LikeRE aims to be a widely used technology platform in the residential and commercial real estate industry throughout the United States. Our real estate industry co-founders, real e came together to create the LikeRE Professional Development and Networking Platform. Their goal is to change the way real estate professionals connect, communicate, learn, and grow their business in an industry fueled by the advent of ai and blockchain technologies. With a market of more than 11 million real estate professionals in the United States, we believe that digitally connecting professionals together in one technology platform will lead to greater industry communication, increased marketing efficiency, better education, and a higher success rate for the industry.
LikeRE's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system is powered by AI, Automation and Cloud Access, licensed by Decentral Life, Inc.
About Decentral Life:
Decentral Life, Inc. is a SaaS company providing Blockchain and AI Technology through license agreements with technology companies and operates a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) as a division of the company, which provides Tech businesses such as LikeRE with licensed technology solutions.
Safe Harbor & Forward-looking Statements
This information also contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using the words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, “possible,” “project” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations, or intentions will be achieved.
Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly, any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Risks include but, are not limited to general risks associated with partnerships, client cashflow, lack of sufficient capital, changes in industry related laws, possible impairment of assets, stock market conditions and liquidity in our traded stock. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our current or future financial results, revenues, or stock price.
