Nstory Shines at Sneaker Con SEA 2024 in Singapore

Finally, NPOS landed at Sneaker Con SEA 2024 with Kpay and 6 dynamic collaborators.

At NSTORY, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of Point of Sale NPOS technology” — Nstory.PTE.LTD

SINGAPORE, CONVENTION CENTRE, 8 SENTOSA GATEWAY, S098269, SINGAPORE, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore - Nstory, the wallet-friendly all-in-one solution tailored for entrepreneurs, aims to alleviate financial burdens and advocate for the adoption of essential business management systems. Established in 2012, NSTORY PTE. LTD. has been at the forefront of innovation in point-of-sale technology, with "NPOS" leading the charge towards the future of POS systems. With sights set on expansion into 10 countries, including Korea, from 2022 onwards, Nstory has already made significant strides in four nations.

The recent Sneaker Con SEA 2024 held in Singapore showcased an immersive experience for sneaker enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike. Boasting a meticulously curated lineup of over 200 global and local iconic brands, the event celebrated the diverse landscape of sneaker culture. From well-established names to emerging labels, Sneaker Con SEA provided a platform for collectors and trendsetters to revel in their passion.

At this monumental event, NPOS, the innovative all-in-one POS system, made waves in collaboration with esteemed partner, KPay. Offering more than just a payment solution, KPay empowers businesses to operate seamlessly, focusing on growth and delivering exceptional value to customers.

Additionally, NPOS formed dynamic collaborations with six leading retail shops at Sneaker Con SEA, including Carlsberg, Carnival, Sabotage, Cult Sliders, Selfhood, and Merch Booth. By tailoring services and hardware to the unique needs of each collaborating team, NPOS provided bespoke solutions, enhancing the overall experience for vendors and attendees alike.

Event Highlights

Training before the event - NstoryXKPay provided intensive training to six retailers, equipping them with the knowledge to elevate their sales game.

NPOS Power Play - NPOS's Main POS system took center stage, offering retailers a seamless and efficient way to manage their shops during the electrifying Sneaker Con event.

Tech on the Go - Navigating the event effortlessly, our POS system utilized the sleek and nimble Surface Go, delivering a lightweight and user-friendly experience.

Diversity in Retail Excellence - Nstory's POS system proved its versatility, catering not only to one type of vendor but embracing the diversity of retail, from food to fashion.

Cheers to Partnership Nstory × Carlsberg! - In a toast to success, Nstory proudly partnered with the renowned Carlsberg, a familiar name in Singapore, creating a dynamic synergy at Sneaker Con S.E.A

Wrapping up the Event in Style - As the curtain fell on Sneaker Con, Nstory didn't just conclude; we orchestrated a flawless finale. To quote our company ethos: 'Elevate, Innovate, Celebrate!'

"We embrace collaboration and welcome meaningful partnerships."

NPOS & Payment Terminal Integration