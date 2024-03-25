Việt Nam condemns all forms of terrorist acts: Ambassador

VIETNAM, March 25 -

MOSCOW - Việt Nam condemns all acts of terrorism in any form targeting civilians, including the terrorist attack that caused great loss in Russia on March 22 evening, said Vietnamese Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi.

According to latest statistics released by Russian authorities, at least 137 people were killed and 182 others injured, many in severe conditions, after armed attackers stormed Crocus City Hall in Moscow and opened fire.

Russia observed a national day of mourning on March 24, with flags lowered to half-mast and entertainment activities suspended.

On March 23 alone, more than 4,000 people, including Vietnamese, went to donate blood in Moscow to support the victims.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Khôi expressed his belief that the Russian Government and people will further stay united and soon overcome this ordeal.

After learning about deadly shooting, Acting State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on March 23 cabled a message of condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the incident.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính sent a message of condolences to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, while National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ cabled similar messages to Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also extended his condolences to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. — VNS