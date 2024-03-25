Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa updates media on Energy Action Plan, 25 Mar
The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Monday, 25 March 2024, brief the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.
Members of the media are invited to attend the briefing as follows:
Date: Monday, 25 March 2024
Time: 09:00 (media to arrive at 08:30 for setup)
Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria
Live Streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA
Media enquires:
Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity
Cell: 082 084 5566
E-mail: tsakane@presidency.gov.za