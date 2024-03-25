Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa updates media on Energy Action Plan, 25 Mar

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will on Monday, 25 March 2024, brief the media on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

Members of the media are invited to attend the briefing as follows:

Date: Monday, 25 March 2024

Time: 09:00 (media to arrive at 08:30 for setup)

Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Media enquires:

Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson in the Ministry of Electricity

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: tsakane@presidency.gov.za

