PHILIPPINES, March 25 - Press Release

March 25, 2024 Documents reveal possible links of Bamban Mayor to Tarlac-based POGO -Gatchalian Documents obtained by the Office of Senator Win Gatchalian have raised suspicions regarding the involvement of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo in activities related to the operation of the Tarlac-based Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO), now termed as Internet Gaming Licensee (IGL), which was raided by authorities last March 13 due to complaints of human trafficking and serious illegal detention. The first document is a Sangguniang Bayan Resolution in September 2020 containing the council's approval of the application made by then private citizen Guo for a license to operate Hongsheng Gaming Technology, Inc. In February 2023, Hongsheng was raided, and the same compound has since been established as Zun Yuan Technology, Inc., the company that was just raided this month. Another document is a list of vehicles found inside the premises of Zun Yuan Tech. Based on the verification made with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), one of the vehicles, a Ford Expedition EL with plate number CAT 6574, is registered under Guo's name. Further, a statement of account issued to Guo by Tarlac II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TARELCO II) was also found inside the premises of Zuan Yuan. The statement of account, which appears to be an electricity bill amounting to P15.111 million, covers the period between September 2023 to February 2024. The senator emphasized that it is imperative for the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to thoroughly investigate the potential culpability of Mayor Guo. "These are damning pieces of evidence that Mayor Guo might be involved in the operation of this POGO facility that is now implicated in various criminal activities. The DILG should look closely into the matter," Gatchalian said. A former mayor himself, Gatchalian emphasized that local government executives should be working to prevent criminalities in their respective jurisdiction and should not involve themselves in dubious businesses such as the POGOs. The chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian has filed a resolution to conduct an inquiry, in aid of legislation, on the alleged human trafficking, serious illegal detention, and physical abuse and torture in the premises of Zun Yuan in Bamban, Tarlac. Posibleng kaugnayan ni Bamban Mayor sa ni-raid na POGO natukoy sa mga dokumento --Gatchalian Ilang mga dokumento ang nakalap ng Opisina ni Senador Win Gatchalian na nagdulot ng hinala ng marami sa posibleng kaugnayan ni Bamban Mayor Alice Guo sa operasyon ng isang Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator o POGO na ni-raid noong Marso 13 sa Bamban, Tarlac. Ang naturang POGO, o kilala na ngayon sa tawag na Internet Gaming Licensee (IGL), ay inireklamo ng human trafficking at serious illegal detention. Ang unang dokumento ay isang Sangguniang Bayan Resolution noong Setyembre 2020 na nag-aapruba sa lisensyang magpatakbo ng Hongsheng Gaming Technology, Inc. sa lugar. Ang nag-apply ng lisensya ay ang private citizen noon na si Alice Guo na siya nang alkalde ng lugar ngayon. Ang Hongsheng ay ni-raid noong Pebrero 2023. 'Di kalaunan ay sumulpot sa parehong compound ang kumpanyang Zun Yuan Technology, Inc., ang bagong raid ng mga awtoridad. Ang isa pang dokumento ay isang listahan ng mga sasakyan na natagpuan sa mala-palasyong mga villa na nasa compound din ng Zun Yuan Tech. Pinatunayan ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) na ang isa sa mga sasakyan, Ford Expedition EL na may plate number na CAT 6574, ay nakarehistro sa ilalim ng pangalan ni Guo. Dagdag pa, ang isang statement of account na galing sa Tarlac II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (TARELCO II) ay natagpuan din sa opisina ng Zuan Yuan. Ang statement of account, na tila bill ng kuryente na nagkakahalaga ng P15.111 milyon at sumasaklaw sa panahon ng Setyembre 2023 hanggang Pebrero 2024, ay naka-address kay Guo. Binigyang-diin din ng senador na kailangang imbestigahan ng Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) ang posibleng kinalaman ng alkalde sa mga ilegal na aktibidad ng Zun Yuan. "Ang mga dokumentong ito ay maaaring mag-ugnay kay Mayor Guo sa operasyon ng pasilidad ng POGO na dawit sa iba't ibang kriminal na aktibidad. Dapat tingnan nang maigi ng DILG ang bagay na ito," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ayon sa senador, na isa ring dating alkalde, dapat kumilos ang mga local executives upang maiwasan ang mga kriminalidad sa kani-kanilang nasasakupan at hindi dapat masangkot sa mga kahina-hinalang negosyo tulad ng POGO. Kamakailan lang ay naghain si Gatchalian, ang chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, ng resolusyon upang magsagawa ng imbestigasyon sa diumano'y human trafficking, serious illegal detention, physical abuse, at torture na naganap sa lugar ng Zun Yuan sa Bamban, Tarlac.