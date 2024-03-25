Polymer Bearing Market Riding the Growth Wave Skyrocketing Market Size Anticipated

Polymer Bearing Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global polymer bearing market, as reported by Allied Market Research, achieved $9.4 billion in revenue in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $14.9 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market dynamics, segments, value chain, competitive landscape, and regional trends. It serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders such as leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups to formulate strategies for sustainable growth and competitive advantage.

Key Report Details:

- Forecast Period: 2022–2031

- Base Year: 2021

- Market Size (2021): $9.4 billion

- Market Size (2031): $14.9 billion

- CAGR: 4.8%

- Number of Pages: 460

- Segments Covered: Material type, end-use industry, and region

Drivers:

Increased utilization of polymer bearings across various industries including automotive, medical & pharmaceutical, textile, food processing, chemical, office products, and semiconductor.

Opportunities:

- Advancements in production processes.

- Rising demand for polymer bearings.

- Growing awareness regarding their applications.

Restraints:

Stringent government regulations.

High prices of raw materials for polymer bearings.

Covid-19 Impact:

The pandemic negatively affected market growth due to global lockdowns, particularly impacting textile, automotive, and food processing industries.

However, increased usage in the medical & pharmaceutical sector provided some growth in 2020.

Segment Analysis:

Material: Phenolic segment dominated in 2021, but the acetal segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

End-use Industry: Automotive segment held the highest share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its lead with the highest CAGR of 5.2%.

Region: Asia-Pacific led the market in 2021 and is projected to maintain dominance with the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading market players include Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Dotmar Engineering Plastics, Igus Bearings Inc., OILES CORPORATION, KMS Bearings, Inc, Saint-Gobain, SKF, ISB Industries, waukesha bearings corporation, and Kashima Bearings, Inc.

These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansions, joint ventures, and agreements to enhance market share and maintain dominance in different regions.

