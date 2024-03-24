Submit Release
Governor Mills Mourns Passing of Linda Bean

March 24, 2024

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement on the passing of Maine businesswoman and philanthropist Linda Bean:

"I was saddened to learn of the passing of Maine businesswoman and philanthropist Linda Bean. Linda's career included nearly five decades on the board of the iconic company started by her grandfather, L.L.Bean, and successful ventures and investments in Maine's lobster, real estate and hospitality industries. Linda generously contributed to the arts, to land conservation, to LifeFlight of Maine, and to efforts to restore and rebuild her beloved Port Clyde. 

"While her politics did not align with mine, Linda and I found common ground in our mutual love of our home state, of the coast of Maine and our working waterfronts, of Maine inspired art and of the perfect Maine lobster roll. I enjoyed her company and admired her business acumen. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend deep condolences to Linda's family and loved ones and to the entire L.L.Bean community."

