Agricultural Textiles Market Taking Flight Unleashing Skyrocketing Potential of Market Size

Increased demand from the agriculture industry and rising demand for eco-friendly and organic products are likely to drive the growth of the agricultural textiles market.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural textiles market, as per a report by Allied Market Research, reached an estimated value of $11.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an in-depth analysis of various aspects such as investment opportunities, winning strategies, drivers, market size, competitive landscape, and emerging trends, making it a valuable resource for industry leaders, newcomers, investors, and stakeholders for strategic decision-making.

Key Highlights:

- Forecast Period: 2022–2031

- Base Year: 2021

- Market Size in 2021: $11.8 Billion

- Market Size in 2031: $18.8 Billion

- CAGR: 4.9%

- Number of Pages in Report: 472

- Segments Covered: Type, Material, Product Type, Application, and Region

Drivers:

- Increased demand from the agriculture industry.

- Rising demand for eco-friendly and organic products.

Opportunities:

- Technological advancement.

Restraints:

- Fluctuating prices of raw materials.

Covid-19 Scenario:

- The pandemic disrupted plant management, logistics, and global supply chains.

- Shortages in agricultural products due to travel restrictions and labor shortages.

- Favorable government policies post-pandemic promoting sustainable agriculture practices led to increased demand for products.

Segment Analysis:

- Type: Knitted segment held the largest share in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031, with a CAGR of 5.1%.

- Material: Polyethylene segment contributed to over one-third of the market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance through 2031, with a CAGR of 5.2%.

- Product Type: Fishing nets segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, while the shade nets segment is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

- Application: Aquaculture segment held the largest share in 2021, with agriculture segment expected to display the highest CAGR of 5.2%.

- Region: Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain dominance with the fastest CAGR of 5.1% through 2031.

Leading Players:

Key players in the global agricultural textiles market include Beaulieu Technical Textiles, Siang May Pte Ltd., Helios Group S.r.l., Tencate Geosynthetics, Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., Diatex, Aduno SRL, Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Belton Industries, and Hy-Tex (UK) Limited. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position.

