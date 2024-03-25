Green Carbon Market A Rising Trajectory Skyrocketing Market Size Envisioned Ahead

Green Carbon Market Trends

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently released a report titled "Green Carbon Market by Source (Biomass, Environmental) and Application (Supercapacitor, Fuel Cell, Lithium-ion Batteries, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2031". The report indicates that the global green carbon industry reached a value of $16.8 million in 2025 and is forecasted to reach $32.9 million by 2031, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities:

Factors such as population growth, increased demand for consumer goods leading to urbanization and industrialization, and the escalating release of toxic chemicals and gases from various sources are propelling the growth of the green carbon market. However, challenges such as the high cost of green carbon and the need for skilled workforce in its production are expected to impede market growth. Nevertheless, advancements in research and development (R&D) and the growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries across various sectors due to their high efficiency present new opportunities for market expansion.

Impact of COVID-19:

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the green carbon market due to disruptions in the supply chain of raw materials and manufacturing activities. However, the market has stabilized post-pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

The lithium-ion batteries segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, contributing the largest share in 2025 and expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2031. This dominance is attributed to increased adoption of lithium-ion batteries in the renewable energy sector and the demand for plug-in electric vehicles.

The biomass segment is projected to hold the largest share of the market by 2031, driven by rising awareness for eco-friendly practices and a shift towards sustainable energy sources.

Regional Analysis:

Europe emerged as the largest market for green carbon in 2025, with Germany being a prominent market within the region due to increased biomass production.

Key Players:

Prominent players in the global green carbon market include Vatenfall AB, TEIJIN LIMITED, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Charm Industrial, Drax, Orsted A/S, Alstorm, Enviva, Clean Energy Systems, and Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. These players have been implementing strategies such as expansions, new product launches, and partnerships to strengthen their market presence.

