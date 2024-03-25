The 2024 ThreeBestRatedⓇ Awardee Simple Moves & Storage Shares Its Interesting Journey
EINPresswire.com/ -- Simple Moves & Storage has been a consecutive ThreeBestRatedⓇ award winner for over four years. They are again felicitated with the award of excellence for being the best moving company in North Vancouver because of their passion for helping clients looking for a simplified move. Creating the optimal solution and getting it done, creating collaborative and pleasant environments, and building mutual trust and respect are the core values they live by. Upon receiving the award, the firm mentioned, “We are once again happy to be complimented with the award. Our genuine efforts to best serve our clients have helped us achieve this feat!”
The Success Of Simple Moves & Storage!
Simple Moves & Storage is an award-winning full-service moving company that has quickly become the top choice for quality and value regarding large and complicated moves since its foundation in 2017 in British Columbia. With a combined 30 years of experience in the moving industry, their teams can take care of everything from storage moves to office moves, long-distance moving, and other specialized moving services. In addition, they offer a wide range of local moving services to ensure that you have everything you need before, during, and after your local move. They take great care to protect belongings and property by providing complete packing services, replacement value insurance, complimentary wardrobe boxes, dismantling and reassembling furniture, and staging your new place to make it feel like home.
Licensed & Insured For Safety!
They are a fully licensed and insured moving company committed to safety in all areas of their operations. They train their teams with procedures and equip their assets with tools that limit incidents, damages, and injuries. By carrying several $2 million insurance policies, they ensure they are prepared for anything. The workers are also WorkSafeBC-insured movers in good standing, so you know you are not liable for workers’ injuries on your property when you hire Simple Moves & Storage.
Plans & Programs!
Although Rona, Sobeys, and the Vancouver Island Health Authority have much larger fleets than Simple Moves & Storage, they are committed to decreasing fuel consumption using tools like on-truck GPS systems, re-fueling apps, and vehicle modifications where possible. GPS systems notify their teams of excessive idling, and re-fueling apps help management monitor re-fueling events. At the same time, truck body modifications reduce draft, simultaneously saving the environment and fuel costs. For more information, one can visit their website.
Dedicating 1% To Donation!
Each year, they are committed to donating 1% or equivalent in time to various charities, including Toy Mountain Drive, local food banks, the Starfish Lunch Program, and more. They have proudly participated in the Toy Mountain Drive of the Lower Mainland for over a decade, delivering toys to those in need.
Here is a YouTube video about their annual Christmas Toy Mountain Drive - https://youtu.be/ZYhhkhc5KZM
Environmental Impact!
They are committed to research and development in all areas of operations to lower their carbon emissions, plastics, paper, and fuel usage. Each year, they spend approximately 1% of their gross income trying new methods, software, tools, materials, and other equipment to achieve these goals and simplify moving for their customers. A result of these efforts is lower costs, which are in turn passed on to their clients.
Journey Of Simple Moves & Storage!
In 2018, they added Move Out Cleaning, a high-demand service, to help their clients better plan their moving days.
In 2019, they added in-house storage solutions for clients needing to store their belongings anytime.
Throughout 2020, 2021, and 2022, they expanded their capacity by purchasing additional moving trucks and hiring more staff to increase their moves per day.
In 2023, they strategically purchased a competitor in the Greater Toronto Area to expand their service areas further. This expansion sets the company's trajectory toward its goal of being able to serve all major cities between British Columbia and Ontario. Further, they have expanded their list of services to include File Digitization Services, Document Scanning and Offsite Records Storage, Film Production Moving, Senior Moving, Estate Cleanouts, Last Mile Delivery, and a Suite of Specialty Business Services.
In 2024, they plan to increase their storage capacity by approximately 10% to accommodate the continuously growing demand for storage. They will also continue to purchase competitors or set up locations from scratch where they still need to start a local branch.
Moving and Storage, Local, Long Distance, Office and Warehouse Moving, Loading and Unloading Help, File Storage, Furniture Disposal, Move-out Cleaning, and Packing and unpacking are some of the services offered by Simple Moves & Storage. If you are looking for the best movers, look no further than Simple Moves & Storage!
Jani Parkanyi
Jani Parkanyi
