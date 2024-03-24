Tiền Giang emerges as an ‘economic powerhouse’ in the Mekong Delta

VIETNAM, March 24 - TIỀN GIANG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked the Mekong Delta province of Tiền Giang to fully tap its potential and advantages in order to become an economic powerhouse in the region by 2030.

The Government leader also urged the province to continue to transform itself into a modern and ecological locality and create the most favourable conditions to attract domestic and foreign investment.

Speaking at a conference to announce its master plan for 2021-2030 and beyond, PM Chính said Tiền Giang’s strategic location plays a major role in linking the Mekong Delta region and the Southeast region, with strong road and waterway transportation connections.

Given its status as a leading food producer in the country, Tiền Giang has immense potential for the cultivation of rice, industrial crops and fruits to meet both domestic and export demands.

In addition, there is significant promise in the development of tourism in the province.

PM Chính ordered Tiền Giang to focus on advancing high-tech agriculture, as well as fostering cultural, historical and ecological tourism, and industries that support agriculture and rural areas.

He also proposed it embrace emerging sectors like green transition, digital transformation, circular and knowledge-based economies, with innovation at the forefront.

Tiền Giang must continue investing in transportation and urban infrastructure, education and training for a skilled workforce, and bolstering climate change adaptation, natural resource management and environmental protection, according to the PM.

Through investment projects that prioritise mutual interest and risk-sharing, Tiền Giang aims to receive substantial benefits, contributing significantly to local economic development.

The province is also actively supporting businesses in industrial parks to enhance production efficiency, create job opportunities and uphold social welfare.

Nguyễn Văn Danh, secretary of Tiền Giang Provincial Party Committee, said under the master plan, Tiền Giang aims to boast a modern industrial-agricultural-service economic structure as one of the primary growth hubs in the region.

It also aims to become a driving force for growth through its agriculture, while also establishing itself as a key national tourism centre, leveraging its marine and urban economies, he added.

Tiền Giang also seeks to foster a harmonious living environment that prioritises cultural preservation, national defence, security and social well-being, sadid Danh.

Investment opportunities in Tiền Giang

Tiền Giang Province is seeking investments in clean industry projects and high added-value projects that utilise modern technologies and require less labour-intensive operations.

Under the motto ‘Investment Opportunities in Tiền Giang Province: Your Partner for Development’, Tiền Giang is committed to developing policies to support investors and streamline administrative procedures.

Provincial leaders will also meet with investors more regularly to address any challenges they may encounter.

At the conference, the province approved investment licences for 14 projects with a total investment capitial of VNĐ17 trillion (US$686 million) and issued research policies for 10 additional investment projects valued at some VNĐ37 trillion.

It is giving priority to 40 projects in sectors such as urban and residential area development, trade, services, tourism, education, healthcare, culture, sports, environment and agriculture.

Located in the southern key economic region and serving as a gateway between the Mekong Delta, HCM City, and the southeastern region, the province offers great advantages, particularly in terms of regional connectivity.

The province also boasts extensive fruit cultivation areas and a conducive environment for the development of processing industries, tourism services and other sectors.

Tiền Giang has implemented policies to attract investments, enhance the investment climate, improve provincial competitiveness, and advance administrative reform.

Located just 70km from HCM City, the country’s largest economic hub, Tiền Giang is strategically positioned for economic, cultural and tourism development.

It serves as a major transshipment area between the Mekong Delta and HCM City, easily accessible by both waterways and roadways.

Its concentrated fruit-growing areas, efficient transportation networks and ample labour force are factors for investors when choosing Tiền Giang as an appealing investment destination.

The province is home to four operational industrial parks spanning over 1,101ha and four industrial clusters. — VNS