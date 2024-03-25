ThinkOn Become New VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Tier Partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program

ThinkOn to Help Customers Modernize Infrastructure, Accelerate Innovation, and Improve Business Resiliency with Managed VMware Cloud Foundation Services

TORONTO, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Think On, Inc. today announced the company is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program. Headquartered in Toronto, ON, Canada, ThinkOn Cloud Services are available to our Partner network in the North America, United Kingdom, and Australia markets, helping mutual enterprise customers to innovate by adopting VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure. ThinkOn will deliver new managed VMware Cloud Foundation private cloud services, including sovereign cloud services that support data residency and other jurisdictional controls.



ThinkOn will add the new VMware Cloud Foundation to their portfolio of services, helping organizations modernize infrastructure with the best possible TCO, deliver a frictionless self-service experience for developers with consolidated VM and container-based workload support on a single platform, and provide enterprise-grade resiliency and security. ThinkOn intends to support the new license portability feature of VCF in ThinkOn's Cornerstone Service Delivery Infrastructure supporting Hybrid, Multi-tenant and Dedicated/Private Cloud services models which will put into place a flexible hybrid cloud experience.

“As a Pinnacle partner, ThinkOn’s expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers on their cloud journey,” said Ahmar Mohamed, vice president, partners, managed services, and solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. “The VCSP Pinnacle tier is designed to build stronger relationships with our most valued VCSP partners to help customers implement a highly efficient cloud operating model that combines public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security and performance.”

In Broadcom’s expanded program, ThinkOn will support the VCSP White Label model to deliver VMware Cloud Foundation entitlements to other VCSP partners in a non-branded manner. ThinkOn can help partners confidently navigate their transition to this new model by streamlining the migration of their customer data to ThinkOn cloud services. As a white label provider in the Broadcom Advantage Program, ThinkOn’s partners retain ownership of their relationships with their customers, keeping them free from channel conflicts with other Pinnacle partners.

“We are proud to achieve Pinnacle Partner status in the Broadcom Advantage program, solidifying our commitment to VCF platform services,” says Dan Timko, Chief Strategy Officer. “At ThinkOn, we prioritize vendor-channel integrity and through our longstanding partnership with VMware, we are uniquely positioned to support organizations in modernizing their infrastructure, fostering innovation, and enhancing business resilience through managed VMware Cloud Foundation services. Now through the Broadcom Advantage program, we empower partners to thrive within Broadcom's vision and are excited to continue this path of success together.”

ThinkOn enables partners to serve their customers more effectively and expand their business opportunities with transparent pricing structure, a subscription-based model, and value-added services. ThinkOn’s VMware Sovereign Cloud status, combined with trusted IaaS, BaaS, data archiving, DRaaS, and object storage solutions, optimizes account management and drives sales growth in a secure cloud environment.

Pinnacle is the highest program level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner program. Pinnacle partners are Broadcom’s most invested and strategic partners, boasting extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements, and broad international coverage. Holding Pinnacle status signifies a partner's deep technological know-how and proficiency in addressing the most intricate customer issues. Broadcom works in close partnership with Pinnacle partners, including co-selling to mutual customers, to provide the foundational technology that drives the digital landscape.

About Think On, Inc.

Think On, Inc. is a cloud service, channel-only provider with a global data center footprint dedicated to solving complex data problems through a portfolio of creative, turnkey infrastructure and data management solutions that are fast, flexible, scalable, highly secure, and cost-effective with predictable pricing and no hidden fees. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution model empowers value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. ThinkOn builds its solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make your data more resilient, secure, actionable, and searchable.

www.thinkon.com

ThinkOn Contact: