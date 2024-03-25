Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Operation Without Owners Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24B3001005

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens                            

STATION: Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 03/24/24 @ 1733 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal

VIOLATION: Operation Without Owners Consent

 

ACCUSED: Billiejean Adams                                              

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

VICTIM: William Adams

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from complainant William Adams (64) stating that his daughter identified as Billiejean Adams (29) had stolen his vehicle from his driveway. Shortly after, the vehicle was located traveling south on US Route 7 in the town of Bennington. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and ultimately arrested Billiejean for Operation Without Owners Consent. Billiejean was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and later released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 05/06/24 at 0815 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/24 @ 0815 hours            

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: NA    

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

