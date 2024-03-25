Shaftsbury Barracks / Operation Without Owners Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3001005
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 03/24/24 @ 1733 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal
VIOLATION: Operation Without Owners Consent
ACCUSED: Billiejean Adams
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
VICTIM: William Adams
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a call from complainant William Adams (64) stating that his daughter identified as Billiejean Adams (29) had stolen his vehicle from his driveway. Shortly after, the vehicle was located traveling south on US Route 7 in the town of Bennington. Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and ultimately arrested Billiejean for Operation Without Owners Consent. Billiejean was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and later released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 05/06/24 at 0815 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/24 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.