2024 EASTER BUSINESS HOURS, SOLOMON WATER

2024 EASTER BUSINESS HOURS

HONIARA, TULAGI, AUKI AND NORO

Solomon Water would like to inform our valued customers that our cashier opening hours for Honiara, Auki, Tulagi and Noro during the Easter weekend are as follows:

Dates Cashier location Business hours GOOD FRIDAY Friday 29 March BJS Commonwealth Street, Panatina Plaza, Tulagi, Auki and Noro CLOSED HOLY SATURDAY Saturday 30 March BJS Commonwealth Street 8:30 AM – 2 PM Panatina Plaza 8:30 AM – 2 PM Tulagi, Auki and Noro 8:30 AM – 12 NOON EASTER MONDAY Monday 1 April BJS, Panatina Plaza, Tulagi, Auki and Noro CLOSED

CashWater customers are advised to register with Aelan Digital Services, BRED Solomon Connect, BSP Mobile Banking, Iumi Cash, Ezi Pei and M-SELEN to access our 24/7 cash water top-up service.

CashWater customers are also advised to have a minimum of 5 days top up credit on your cash water meter at all times to avoid any inconvenience.

We resume normal business hours, 8:30am to 4pm, on Tuesday 2 April and onwards.

For all water faults and emergencies during the public holidays, please call 44700 to speak to Customer Care or email the team at service@solomonwater.com.sb

We wish you a safe and happy Easter.