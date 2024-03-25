CPLT and RSIPF conduct POM training in CIP

A total of seventeen officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police (RSIPF) in Central Island Province (CIP) have completed Public Order Management (POM) Training in Tulagi recently.

The training is part of capacity development of the RSIPF which is conducted by the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) and RSIPF Operational Safety Training (OST) in preparation for the joint elections on 17 April 2024. The training commenced on 11 and completed on 15 March 2024.

The training not only focused on the use of new China-donated equipment, new tactics and new techniques, but also emphasized on reviewing previous training contents.

Caretaker Premier of CIP, Honourable Polycarp Galaigu in his remarks said today marks another milestone for the RSIPF from CIP who have attended this POM training.

Honourable Galaigu said, “The RSIPF is growing from strength to strength upon the completion of this very important training conducted by CPLT. This training is timely for developing our officers’ ahead of the joint election in April.

Caretaker Premier Galaigu said, “The training mechanisms align to the types of training delivered to our officers is important. On that note I would like to personally thank our partners from the CPLT for the important role they have played in training our officers on POM skills, especially the techniques showcased in this training program.”

The Premier thanked Commissioner Zhao Jinyong, the team leader of the CPLT for the support and contributions in allowing his team to come over and provide training to the officers here in Tulagi.

On behalf of the RSIPF executive，Provincial Police Commander (PPC) David Soakai thanked the Caretaker Premier and his Provincial Executive and the people of CIP for working together to ensure this training is successfully conducted for our officers who are working under this provincial jurisdiction.

PPC David Soakai said, “Big thank you to our CPLT instructors for conducting the training for RSIPF officers in CIP. I believe that with the new knowledge, skills and techniques acquired from this training by professional Instructors from CPLT, my officers will be able to effectively carry out their mandated responsibilities and continue to serve our people more efficiently, fairly, and professionally as expected.”

PPC Soakai said, “The training will help develop you by building and enhancing your skills and knowledge on how to deal with POM situations that may arise in the future. It will surely elevate your POM capability level to new heights. I am truly proud of your achievements in successfully completing this training. Now we are more confident and more capable for the security task joint election in April.”

Team Leader (TL) of CPLT Commissioner Zhao Jinyong said, “This is the second time to organize training for the RSIPF in Central Province. Since the first batch of CPLT arrived in Solomon Islands (SI), the Police-to-Police Cooperation between China and SI has achieved fruitful outcomes based on mutual respect, mutual trust, mutual benefit and common development.”

Commissioner Zhao said, “We CPLT will continue to support RSIPF by providing technique, concept and equipment. We will continue to organize training on the use of China aid equipment together with police officers of RSIPF to the provincial police stations. The CPLT will dedicate itself to support RSIPF in improving operational capacity and capability within the framework of mutual trust and mutual benefit.”

Mr. Zhao added, “Thank you for your enthusiasm and friendship. I believe that with our joint effort the cooperation between China and SI will be more professional, more efficient and friendlier for a safer SI which in short ‘PEFer for Safer’.”

CPLT handed over police operational equipment to police in Central Province during the opening ceremony.

//End//

The certificates awarded to police officers

RSIPF and CPLT organized the routing march

A case scenario conducted during the closing ceremony

The handover of China-donated equipment

The demonstration of China-donated individual and POM equipment

The showcase on the use of long stick by the instructors of CPLT

The training on the use of POM equipment’s

The training on the use of expedient materials

The culture exchange about Chinese Characters

The culture exchange about Chinese chopsticks