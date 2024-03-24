MPD Searching for Suspects in Kingman Park Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a shooting in Northeast.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at 7:44 p.m., the victim was outside a business near the 500 block of 21st Street, Northeast, when the victim had an altercation with two suspects. One of the suspects brandished a gun and shot the victim. Both suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by security cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24043573

###