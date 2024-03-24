MPD Searching for Suspect in Fairlawn Shooting

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man from a shooting in Southeast.

On Friday, March 22, 2024, at 4:29 p.m., the victim was inside a business in the 2400 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast, when the suspect confronted the victim and a physical altercation ensued. The altercation continued outside the business where the suspect brandished a gun and shot the victim. The victim fled from the suspect and sought medical assistance at the Sixth Police District Substation. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN: 24043455

###