Anna D. Smith Fine Art & Real Estate Broker Showcases “Skies 2024 Show” Featuring Works by Renowned Prison Artist C-Note
Untitled Cloudscape, 2024, 7.5 in. x 5.5 in., Wax on paper, American prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker
Online global skyscape art exhibition features an eclectic array of art styles, and international artists.SILICON VALLEY , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker proudly spotlights an inspiring online art exhibition entitled “Skies 2024 Show - Colors of Humanity Art Gallery,” featuring the captivating works of American prison artist Donald "C-Note" Hooker. The exhibition, which runs from March 1 to March 31, 2024, highlights the profound talents of artists from across the globe, emphasizing the theme of humanity’s universal connection through the arts.
With a total of 47 accepted works originating from 13 different states within the USA, as well as international submissions from Canada, the Netherlands, and Taiwan, the “Skies 2024 Show” showcases a rich diversity of styles and mediums. These include acrylic, glass, ink, mixed media, oil, photography, resin, wax, and watercolor, all united under the criterion of originality, quality, and thematic relevance.
The “Skies 2024 Show” not only serves as a platform for extraordinary artistic expression but also as a beacon of hope and support for communities in need. In line with this mission, 10% of all entry fees have been donated to SERRV International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to eradicating poverty by providing opportunities to artisans and farmers worldwide.
Donald "C-Note" Hooker, whose works are a highlight of this exhibition, continues to defy boundaries and expectations through his powerful and evocative art. His participation in this show underscores the enduring spirit and resilience of human creativity, even in the most challenging circumstances.
C-Note submitted two works for the exhibition, one was a work created specifically for the exhibition, the other was the 2016 paño he created for the wife of a Chicano prisoner. Paños, also known as handkerchiefs, are a traditional form of Prison art. They are pen or pencil drawings on fabric. C-Note's hyper dramatic "Untitled Seascape," wax paño, can serve as either a seascape or cloudscape
Spanish artist Miguel Barros, who resides in Alberta, Canada, won first prize with his oil on canvas, "The Marriage of the City and the Sky I."
"When you gaze upon my paintings, you're witnessing more than mere pigment on canvas; you're experiencing a profound connection with art itself," states Barrios. "I take pride in my ability to blend traditional techniques with a modern vision, offering viewers a fresh perspective on the world around us.
My artistic journey has taken me far and wide, with my works finding homes in public and private collections across the globe, from the sun-kissed shores of Portugal to the bustling streets of India. In essence, my art is not just a reflection of my own experiences, but a testament to the universal language of creativity that transcends borders and speaks to the soul of humanity."
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker invites art lovers and collectors to explore the “Skies 2024 Show” and engage directly with the artists for any inquiries or purchases. This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering artistic talent and making a positive impact in the world through the power of art.
For more information about the “Skies 2024 Show” and to view the exhibition, please visit [Colors of Humanity Art Gallery](https://www.colorsofhumanityartgallery.com/Skies-2024/Skies-2024-Sho/n-dPRwB9).
ABOUT ANNA D. SMITH FINE ART AND REAL ESTATE BROKER:
Anna D. Smith Fine Art and Real Estate Broker, located in Silicon Valley, operates under the trademarked motto “Fine Art needs a Home and a Home needs Fine Art®.” This firm is a prominent art advisory and brokerage entity specializing in contemporary Underground art. It also offers real estate services related to buying and selling commercial or residential properties in Silicon Valley. As the publisher of the "2023 Underground Art Market Report", Anna D. Smith has earned the title “Queen of the Underground Art World” and has developed her firm into a respected entity in both art and real estate, noted for expertise, professionalism, and client satisfaction. Her website includes a blog where she shares insights on real estate and Underground contemporary art, discussing luxury real estate, the art market, NFTs, and more. She has also curated art exhibitions and sells over 200 prints or originals by California prison artist Donald “C-Note” Hooker.
