Medmio Expands Partnership with the Center for Vascular Medicine to Streamline Medical Coding and Patient Intake
Medmio, a Maryland-based healthcare IT company, announced an expansion of its partnership with the Center for Vascular Medicine to streamline patient intake.
Medmio's charge capture app has already streamlined our operations significantly, and we look forward to expanding our partnership and the opportunities this brings moving forward. ”GREENBELT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medmio, Inc., a healthcare IT company headquartered in Maryland, announced an expansion of its partnership with the Center for Vascular Medicine (CVM), a prominent multi-site vascular practice providing state-of-the-art treatments for vascular disease. This collaboration is focused on streamlining patient intake procedures and marks a significant milestone for the healthcare industry, combining cutting-edge technology with extensive medical expertise to streamline healthcare delivery.
— Richard Kennedy, CEO, Center for Vascular Medicine
This new initiative builds on the success of Medmio’s automated medical coding, which has allowed CVM to provide real-time medical coding and eliminate dependency on a third-party medical coding vendor. With all visits coded by the end of the day, Medmio has allowed CVM to significantly reduce charge lag, increase revenue and minimize audit risk by ensuring accurate billing practices. Medmio’s expertise will now extend to transforming the patient intake procedures to enable seamless and efficient data collection. Medmio’s mobile patient intake will allow CVM to complete patient history, physical exams and intake forms efficiently on mobile devices. This data will be pre-populated into the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) consult templates, optimizing the workflow for physicians.
“We are excited to expand our partnership with Medmio and the opportunities this brings” commented Mr. Richard Kennedy, CEO of Center for Vascular Medicine. “Their charge capture app has already streamlined our operations significantly, and we are looking forward to continuing to collaborate on patient intake and other initiatives moving forward.”
Mr. Levan Sulakvelidze, CEO of Medmio, stated “We are very pleased to expand our partnership with the Center for Vascular Medicine. We have been continuously enhancing the Medmio platform, including the patient intake module, and we are really excited to see it come into use and benefit medical practices like CVM.”
About Medmio:
Medmio is a healthcare IT company specializing in medical charge capture and practice management solutions. Their mobile app offers a suite of advanced features tailored for healthcare professionals, including automated charge capture, real-time patient worklists, mobile patient intake, medical voice dictation, patient photo and document capture, and other practice management tools. The app is HIPAA compliant and seamlessly integrates with electronic health records systems (EHR) using an HL7 interface. For more info about Medmio, or to request a demo or free trial, please find contact info below:
About Center for Vascular Medicine (CVM):
Center for Vascular Medicine (CVM) is a multi-site vascular practice committed to providing comprehensive vascular care to patients. With a team of renowned physicians, state-of-the-art facilities and technology, CVM is at the forefront of advancing vascular medicine, setting the gold standard for excellent patient care. CVM has over 25 clinical research publications in peer-reviewed medical journals in collaboration with the Lakhanpal Vein Foundation, a not-for-profit research organization, showcasing its unparalleled expertise and leadership in this field. A list of publications is available here.
