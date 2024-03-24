Submit Release
FW: Traffic Alert I 91 South mile marker 105.2 Newbury

Both lanes I 91 S in Newbury are open.

 

From: Bushway, Andrea
Sent: Sunday, March 24, 2024 1:03 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic Alert I 91 South mile marker 105.2 Newbury

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 91 SB MM 105.2 in Newbury will have one lane shut down until further notice due to a crash. This incident is expected to last until further notice, Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

Thanks,

Andrea H Busway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II, CTO

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173

 

 

