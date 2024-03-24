Traffic Alert I 91 South mile marker 105.2 Newbury
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 91 SB MM 105.2 in Newbury will have one lane shut down until further notice due to a crash. This incident is expected to last until further notice, Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
