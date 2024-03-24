Submit Release
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin

AZERBAIJAN, March 24 - 24 March 2024, 13:50

On March 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

On behalf of himself and the people of Azerbaijan, the head of state once again extended his condolences over the significant loss of life due to the terrorist act committed at Crocus City Hall, to Vladimir Putin, the people of Russia, the families and loved ones of those killed and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan strongly condemns this horrific act of terrorism, adding the country and Azerbaijani people stand alongside Russia and the Russian people during these challenging times.

The President of Russia expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the condolences and solidarity extended.

The heads of state underscored their commitment to continuing joint efforts in the fight against terrorism in the future.

 

