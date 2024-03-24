2024 Macao International Parade promoting international artistic exchanges with diverse cultural performances

MACAU, March 24 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S. A. and Wynn Resorts (Macau), S. A., the “2024 Macao International Parade” celebrating the 25th anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, was held on 24 March (Sunday). Upholding the spirit of “Love, Peace and Cultural Integration”, this year’s Parade featured a total of over 1,800 performers from over 80 local groups and participating groups from across the world, who gave their most marvellous artistic performances of diverse styles, fully demonstrating the appeal of exchanges between civilisations and highlighting the cultural vitality of Macao as a “City of Performing Arts”.

The opening ceremony of the Parade was attended by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, Ao Ieong U; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yin Rutao; the Counsellor of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, Lin Ruhai; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office of the Macao SAR Government, Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Kong Chi Meng; the Acting Deputy Commissioner of the Fire Services Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Lam Chon Sang; the Executive Vice Chairman of Sands China Ltd., Dr. Wilfred Wong; the President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited, Linda Chen; the Chief Operating Officer of SJM Resorts, S. A., Benjamin Toh; the Chief Adviser of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, Dr. Kent Wong; the Executive Vice President, Corporate Office of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Buddy Lam; and the Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing of MGM, Catarina Lio. The Parade was kicked off with stunning performances by a number of art groups led by the mascot VIVA.

This year’s Parade featured a total of over 1,800 performers from 64 local art groups and those from different countries and regions including Portugal, Brazil, Mozambique, Togolese Republic, France, Spain, Norway, United Kingdom, Italy, Shenzhen and Hong Kong, including some that have participated in the previous editions of the Parade and were specially invited to celebrate the 10th edition of this event. New categories were also added for the local parade groups this year, including the “Parade of Large-Scale Artistic Installations” featuring portable installations such as gigantic puppets and delivery backpacks, and the “Special Planning Parade” featuring creative collaborations by art groups in different arts disciplines from Macao, the Greater Bay Area and other regions. With exquisite costumes and vibrant performances, the art groups introduced spectators to the rich variety of cultures and arts from different regions and created a feast of cultural exchange that embraced the motto “An Annual Celebration for the Entire City - VIVA!”

The parade procession departed from the Ruins of St. Paul’s, passed through the old streets and alleys in the Historic Centre of Macao and arrived at the Largo de S. Domingos, where they interacted closely with residents and tourists. They then continued to go through the Senado Square and arrived at the Avenida Panorâmica do Lago Nam Van, where a VIVA Carnival was presented featuring a rich variety of games, workshops, interactive booths and music video selfie devices. A number of parade artists in dazzling costumes also showed up on Avenida Doutor Stanley Ho to interact with spectators, engaging the public in the festive atmosphere of the Parade in a different way. The procession eventually arrived at the Sai Van Lake Square, where they gave their best performances to compete for a range of different prizes and a range of art groups staged the closing performance to present to the public an unparalleled immersive experience integrated with digital technologies.

As a signature festive event of Macao, the Parade has entered its tenth edition since its first edition in 2011 and has become one of the events in celebration of Macao’s Return to the Motherland, drawing participation of residents and tourists from around the world. A total of 11 outreach activities were also held from 17 to 24 March this year, including the newly added “Street Art Carnival”, introducing and bringing diverse cultures and arts to the public. Other outreach activities such as the “Most Popular Award” voting activity and the “2024 Macao International Parade” photography contest also received an enthusiastic response with widespread participation.

In addition, in order to allow more spectators to enjoy the lively atmosphere of the Parade and performances, TDM - Teledifusão de Macau, S.A. broadcasted the entire event live through “TDM Ou Mun” and “TDM Entertainment” TV channels. As TDM has stationed in the Peral River Delta, covering a population of more than 100 million, viewers in the Greater Bay Area are also able to enjoy the Macao International Parade through the live broadcast. Moreover, outdoor screens were installed at several locations, including the Iao Hon Market Park, Tap Siac Square, leisure area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen, Rotunda de Carlos da Maia, Rua de D. Belchior Carneiro and outdoor space next to the Flower City Garden, Rua de Coimbra, Taipa. A live broadcast was also offered on several new media platforms online to engage more viewers in the Parade’s vibrant atmosphere in Macao. These channels include mobile and Weibo applications of CCTV-NEWS, China Global Television Network (CGTN)’s page on Facebook, the Parade’s page on Facebook and TDM’s Multimedia platform (including TDM’s website and mobile application).

The Macao International Parade is one of the major events celebrating Macao’s return to the motherland. This year, the event is jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the six integrated resorts for the first time, with generous support from the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, the Public Security Police Force, the Transport Bureau, the Fire Services Bureau, the Sports Bureau, the Education and Youth Development Bureau, the Air Macau Co., Ltd., and the General Union of Neighbourhood Associations of Macau. TDM - Teledifusão de Macau S.A. is the designated live television broadcaster. The Cultural Affairs Bureau also received support from the Industry and Commerce Federation of Macau Central and Southern District. The Cultural Affairs Bureau hopes to strengthen the international cultural and artistic exchanges through the event and leverage Macao’s role as a bridge severing as “a base for exchange and cooperation with Chinese culture as the mainstream and the coexistence of different cultures”, thus building Macao into a “City of Performing Arts”.